Ciara and Russell Wilson are having a baby.

The singer announced Tuesday she is pregnant with her fourth baby, with the future child being the third with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Ciara and Wilson shared the news in an artsy video posted on X (formerly Twitter) using a pool for reflection, Ciara is silhouetted above the pool while music from Ciara and Chris Brown's song "How We Roll" plays.

Ciara dances facing the camera at first, then turns to show her baby bump.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Wilson filmed the video on the couple's anniversary trip to Japan last month, according to People.

The lyrics from Ciara's song during the video say:

"Yeah, top off, summer in the wind. You look at me like that again, we make another kid. You my heart, I'm your rib. If I ever had to for you, I would do a bid"

The child on-the-way joins 3-year-old son Win and daughter Sienna Princess, 6. Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 9, whom she shares with rapper Future.

The couple will welcome their new child sometime in spring 2024.