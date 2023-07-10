Taylor Swift week has finally arrived in the Mile High City! Fans and even the Colorado governor is preparing for the big weekend.

Gov. Jared Polis posted a letter to Swift on his Twitter page Monday afternoon, saying "Welcome to Denver, it's been waiting for you!"

The letter includes multiple references to some of Swift's most popular songs.

The letter starts off by saying that more than 140,000 people are excited to see her this weekend: "I'm confident 140,000+ concert goers will look back and say your concert was The Best Day."

The letter goes on to invite Swift to enjoy some of Colorado's sights and natural beauty. He said if she needs some recommendations while she's in town, "I know places."

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Ending the letter, Polis gave a few pieces of advice for fans heading to the show this weekend:

"Focus on having fun! Remember stressin' and obsessin 'about someone else is no fun. Stay Stay Stay hydrated! Dress to impress! I'm confident all of your outfits will be Bejeweled, but bring a Cardigan to be prepared for unpredictable Colorado Midnight Rain. Bring ear protection. You might be seeing the loudest woman this town has ever seen. Get home safety! We don't want anyone looking back saying I Did Something Bad last night. Have a designated driver, ride share, It's Nice to Have a Friend as a walking buddy, or use local public transit as your Getaway Car. We don't want Champagne Problems- Remember it Hits Different at 5,280 feet of altitude."

Swift's Eras Tour will arrive Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at Empower Field at Mile High.