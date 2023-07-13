Fans began lining up Thursday morning to get merchandise for Taylor Swift's Denver stop on her Eras Tour 2023.

Fans were seen gathering at Empower Field at Mile High at about 5 a.m. waiting for merchandise sales to begin at 10 a.m.

The "merch truck" has been traveling with Swift's crews and typically arrives the day before a show, drawing big crowds.

The Eras Tour gear will be available from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at Gate 2. The trucks will open again on show days at 2:30 p.m.

For more on this story about fans lining up for Taylor Swift merch, visit 9news.com.