Puttshack, a mini golf, bar and restaurant concept opens in RiNo this Friday, becoming the company's seventh U.S. location in addition to four in the U.K.

"Denver was really on the top of the list for us as soon as we started looking for real estate," Susan Walmesly, Puttshack's chief marketing officer, said.

Puttshack, 2813 Blake St., joins a lively section of Blake Street that also includes nearby Bierstadt Lagerhaus and Stem Ciders. In true RiNo fashion, Puttshack's designers kept some aspects of the original 24,500 square foot warehouse it now inhabits, giving it a rustic feel. Denver muralist Bobby MaGee Lopez is currently working on a patio wall and two chic bars and light fixtures help bring the former industrial space to the modern age.

"We find that in the arts district in particular in Denver, there's a real nostalgia in the area ... We all have those memories of playing mini golf as a kid. It's a game that we know and love and I think this spot is perfect for us here," Walmesly said.

Puttshack touts its mini golf courses as high-tech, as the holes include automatic scorekeeping, in-round bonus point opportunities and more.