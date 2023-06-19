Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion news here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

Sensatia

The former Epic Brewing Company space in RiNo is humming — this time as a 250-seat theater. A new immersive show from Quixotic, a live performance collective, has taken up residency in Denver after stops in Miami and Kansas City.

'Sensatia' tells the story of a mechanical ballerina and an overworked violinist who reconnect with the passion they each hold for their craft after they “stumble upon the sumptuous backstage of a fantasy cabaret,” according to a news release. Performances boast acrobatics, live music, perfumery and “state-of-the-art visuals.”

The show opened on June 15 at The Arch, 3001 Walnut Street in the River North Art District. It runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through July 29. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at quixoticfusion.com. Shows are 18+.

“Our interactive shows fluidly evolve over time creating a unique experience for returning audiences. Throughout the residency we will bring in performers from other cities and integrate local artists,” Quixotic founder Anthony Magliano said in a news release. “Being in the city that complements our energy brings depth to the experience for both viewers and performers. By mixing classic with contemporary, the eclectic outing is unique and cross-generational.”

Flight Club

Denverites hitting Union Station for a night out can now “immerse themselves in unexpected, ridiculous joy” next door at a new 10,000 square-foot dart bar, 1959 16th Street Mall.

Flight Club Denver has opened its first location in the city, also its the sixth in the U.S. The venue includes a dozen semi-private areas where guests can play darts. The full-service bar features Victorian-era décor, and an outdoor patio opens to downtown streets.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to bring our fascinating gaming concept to the community, and cannot wait to start welcoming in our guests,” State of Play Hospitality CEO Toby Harris said in a news release.

The dart bar is open daily. Hours Monday through Thursday are noon to 11 p.m. Hours on Friday and Saturday are noon to midnight. Sunday hours are noon to 9 p.m. To make reservations, visit flightclubdartsusa.com.

Flight Club was founded in 2015, inviting “dart snipers” and newcomers to play darts alike.

Topgolf Swing Suite

Guests at the Sheraton Denver Downtown, 1550 Court Place, can now talk shop while working on their golf swing – near the comfort of the hotel lobby. The hotel has opened a Topgolf Swing Suite, a golf simulator that groups hosting business or social events can now book. The suite is situated adjacent to the hotel lobby and the Bezel cocktail lounge.

The simulator comprises two bays that can accommodate eight people each. The suite features a lineup of virtual games that users can play while tapping food and beverage services. Guests can bring their own clubs or use clubs provided by the Topgolf Swing Suite.

The introduction of Topgolf at the hotel follows an $80 million renovation that wrapped in 2021. That project ushered in 133,000 square feet of revamped meeting space and the redesign of 1,238 rooms.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new Topgolf Swing Suite to not only offer a new option for indoor entertainment off of the 16th Street Mall, but to continue to invest in Downtown Denver and support its extensive transformation,” General Manager Tony Dunnof said in a news release.

The suite is available to book from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For reservations visit the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel website.