Tonight's (Monday, May 2) scheduled appearance by Garrison Keillor at Red Rocks has been moved to the Buell Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex because of rain. Keillor is 79, and today's high is expected to top off at 48 degrees.
"A Prairie Home Companion American Revival with Garrison Keillor" will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will include Brad Paisley, Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio, Ellie Dehn, Heather Masse, Sue Scott, Tim Russell, Fred Newman, Rich Dworsky and the Guy's All-Star Shoe Band.
This is an all-ages show with tickets available from $59-$89.50 at axs.com.
Read John Moore's interview with Garrison Keillor about the event in the Denver Gazette.