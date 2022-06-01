Downtown Denver visitors can now strap on skates and take advantage of the free City Skate area at Skyline Park, off 16th and Arapahoe streets, the Downtown Denver Partnership announced Wednesday.

Though there’s been ice skating there in the winter months (except for during the pandemic), there’s never been roller skating. While the rink is free, you will have to pay to rent skates ($7 for children under 12 years old and $9 for adults). The rink is sponsored by Southwest Airlines.

“We’ve seen so much success with the Downtown Denver Rink during the winter months and wanted to find a way to bring that same experience to downtown employees, residents and visitors during the summer,” Sharon Alton, the Downtown Denver Partnership’s senior vice president of Downtown Experience, said in a news release. “We’re so excited to bring back the Skyline Beer Garden and free mini golf as part of City Skate to create a holistic outdoor destination for summer fun.”

The Skyline Beer Garden offers rotating taps from local Colorado breweries throughout the season.

The rink is open daily through Oct. 2. Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday. For more information, or to book private parties, visit SummerInDenver.com.