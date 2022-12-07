Playwright Andrew Rosendorf describes composer Satya Jnani Chávez as “a singular artist with a singular voice and a giant beating heart.” And this year, that heart beat to the perfect, addictive rhythm of a remarkable bilingual play they co-created together called “Refuge,” which made its heart-wending world premiere at Curious Theatre in March. Chávez, who uses they/them pronouns, was also its Music Director and star.
Nobody, says Rosendorf, “works harder on all aspects of their craft.”
“Refuge” chronicles the harrowing journey of a 17-year-old Honduran girl who crosses the U.S. border into the inhospitable, barren land of Texas in the fleeting hope of reuniting with her mother. It is the rare play that intentionally presents words as both actual and metaphoric borders to communication and human connection. But those barriers crumble in the crystalline clarity of this play’s two magical, universal storytelling languages: Music and puppetry.
“Refuge” has been hailed as a poignant exploration of America — who we are, and who we say we are.
Chávez’s music and boundless, infectious energy seem strong enough to heal the world. Chávez is certainly seeing a lot of it this year.
Chávez, who self-describes as “a queer, curvy, Mexican-American actor, singer, multi-instrumentalist, composer and intersectional feminist,” is a University of Colorado Boulder grad who has performed locally for the Denver Center, Arvada Center, Aurora Fox, BDT Stage, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and Colorado Shakespeare Festival.
“Refuge” is the rare new play that already has had a second staging in Chicago and has two more coming up in Kansas City and Boca Raton, Fla. Chavez is also currently performing in the new play “Romance Depot” at the vaunted Goodman Theatre in Chicago. They've even just released their first Spotify single, "Burn."
And Rosendorf promises … this is just the beginning.
“It’s super exciting to watch Satya right now because they are just starting to put all their many talents out into the world," he said. "I honestly don’t think the world is ready for it — and I mean that in all the best ways.”
For the better part of a decade, Chávez has been a heartbeat of the Colorado theater community. But a concert last month at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center with Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson called “Songs from the Border” might be the last we see of Chávez for a while. Rosendorf says Chávez’s talents are now being sought all over the country — and beyond.
“Everyone gravitates toward Satya," he said. "Their artistry, empathy and heart just lifts up everything and everyone else around them.
“I make you this promise: The mark Satya is going to leave on the national theater community will be unparalleled.”
Satya Jnani Chávez: Selected Colorado acting credits:
- Curious Theatre: “Refuge,” “The Happiest Song Plays Last”
- Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center: “Where Did We Sit on the Bus?”
- Colorado Shakespeare Festival: “Othello,” “Twelfth Night”
- Aurora Fox: “Black Elk Speaks,” “Arabian Nights”
- Arvada Center: “Jesus Christ Superstar”
