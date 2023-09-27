Jerry Seinfeld, perhaps America’s most popular and enduring comedian, will perform two shows at the Bellco Theatre stage on Saturday, Oct. 14, it was announced Wednesday.

Seinfeld will perform at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the downtown venue, which seats 5,000 for each performance. Tickets starting at $50 officially go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 4, according to the announcement, although higher-priced “re-sale” tickets are already available on the axs.com website. Prices currently range from $170-$500.

For decades, Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

From the announcement:

Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a "60 Minutes"/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (“Comedian,” “Bee Movie”), directed and produced a Broadway hit (“Colin Quinn Long Story Short”), and wrote three best-selling books (“Is this Anything?” “Seinlanguage” and “The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book”) and a children’s book (“Halloween”). Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film "Unfrosted" and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.