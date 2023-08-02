It was exciting enough when Chatfield High School and University of Northern Colorado graduate Jamie Ann Romero was cast as an understudy in the new Broadway farce “The Cottage.” But, frankly, the chances that she would ever get to actually appear during the play’s limited 16-week run were slim.

Well, it was all of one week before Romero was called on to replace Laura Bell Bundy in the play’s starring role – with very little rehearsal. Believe me, a week into any Broadway run, the understudies haven’t had much, if any, time working with the stars – in this case including Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”) and Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”). The director is comedy legend Jason Alexander “Seinfeld.”

“The Cottage,” written a decade ago but set in the 1920s, is a British comedy of (bad) manners involving three couples and a lot of infidelity. It calls for physical comedy, clowning, sight gags and pratfalls. And anyone who has seen Romero work on stages throughout Colorado and notably in the national touring production of “The Play the Goes Wrong” knows that performing stories in the face of comic catastrophe is what Romero was born to do.

At her first-ever Broadway curtain call on July 31, the audience went wild. Romero’s manager, Michal Zecher Cices, was in the house, and she called Romero a comedy goddess. “Just unbelievable,” she posted on Instagram. “I am in awe.”

Romero, whose many Denver Center credits include originating the role of Jo in the world premiere of Matthew Lopez’s comedy “The Legend of Georgia McBride” in 2014, didn’t have much time to soak in the moment, however. She was called to perform again the next day, and for both the matinee and evening performances Aug. 2.

“This cast, crew, and production team are phenomenal, and they gave us so much love and support,” Romero told the Denver Gazette. “I feel immensely grateful and so, so lucky to be counted among this company. ‘Thank you’ could never be enough.”

Mandy Patinkin returns to Creede

On July 27, the Creede Repertory Theatre was paid a visit by its most esteemed alum: Broadway (and “Homeland”) star Mandy Patinkin attended “Clue: On Stage” and stayed for an audience Q&A with his wife – actor, writer and director Kathryn Grody. (The couple became adorable Instagram stars in their own right with their at-home pandemic shutdown video posts.)

Patinkin was a Creede company member in 1971 and ‘74 at the legendary mountain theater 250 miles southwest of Denver; Grody performed her one-woman show “A Mom’s Life’ there in 2002 and joined the ensemble of Beth Kander’s “To the Moon” in 2021.

Creede has been in Patinkin’s bones since he first came to Colorado as an 18-year-old rising sophomore from the University of Kansas. In a 2002 interview, he told me the monumental volcanic cliffs that tower over Creede are his Statue of Liberty.

The first time he came to Creede, Patinkin learned his father had pancreatic cancer, and it was a hike up Inspiration Point that restored him. He came back after quitting the demanding Juilliard School in New York when his drama class had been thinned from 32 to six by brutal attrition and even suicide attempts.

"Right from that very painful moment in that very difficult year, I went back to Creede for a second season," Patinkin said. "And that's when I realized it was all about love. That was the reason I got into this in the first place. And Creede gave me back that knowledge. It reminded me it's not about pain and struggling. It's about the joy of bringing entertainment to people."

His two summers in Creede, Patinkin said, “were a watershed event in my life more powerful than my bar mitzvah. Equal in power to meeting my wife and falling in love with her, and watching the birth of my two children. It's a healing place, and a place that truly gave birth to my professional life."

Loveland actor in ‘Jagged Little Pill’

Cydney Kutcipal of Loveland is in the ensemble of the “Jagged Little Pill” national touring production that plays at the Buell Theatre from Aug. 16-27. I remember when Kutcipal came to the very same Buell Theatre in 2017 as a nominee for the Bobby G Awards, which honor achievement in Colorado high-school theater. Kutcipal was among a group of students nominated for outstanding choreography for Mountain View High School’s production of “Children of Eden.”

Kutcipal, who uses they/them pronouns, left school at Shenandoah University to make their professional debut in the Alanis Morissette musical, appearing in the ensemble and understudying the role of Jo.

I recently taught a class at the University of Denver where I asked 45 students how many knew of “Jagged Little Pill,” Morissette’s generation-defining 1995 album – and I then proceeded to drown my old-age sorrows at the local Furr’s Cafeteria after not a single hand went up. (Isn’t THAT ironic?) But perhaps that makes the Broadway musical just as much for the parents who already know Morissette’s pop anthems as for the youngsters who are just hearing them for the first time.

“This story is about crossing the generations and finding that understanding in each other, finding the things that are similar and accepting the differences,” Kutcipal, whose mom did play that album for them while growing up, told the DCPA’s NewsCenter. “What I see in the audience is that it is the same angst that my parents’ generation grew up with that is still relevant with Gen. Z and the younger folks. We’re all looking for the same things: To be loved, to be accepted and not feel alone and I think that Alanis Morissette’s music does that so beautifully.”

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Ticket info at 303-893-4100 or denvercenter.org.

Costner spotted at Union Station

Speaking of minor-league baseball, “Bull Durham” and “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner was spotted hanging out at Denver Union Station on July 21. The 68-year-old Academy Award-winner even stopped to take a photo with RTD police officers inside the downtown train station, according to 9News’ Alexander Kirk. Costner has played patriarch John Dutton on ‘Yellowstone’ since 2018. But he stepped back, even before the ongoing writers’ strike, to focus on a multi-movie Western epic called "Horizon: An American Saga," Kirk reported. "We're deep into the production of ‘Horizon,’ and I have to tell you, I haven't felt this way about a movie since we were making 'Dances With Wolves,'" Costner wrote on Instagram.

Boulder shops burgled, vandalized

There’s a special place in you-know-where for thugs who would rob a comic-book store, but that’s what happened on July 28 when an unknown person broke into Time Warp Comics at 3105 28th St. and stole more than $14,000 worth of merchandise. The getaway car is believed to be a white Acura RDX. Anyone with information is asked to call 303-441-4322 and reference case 23-7195 …

And that goes triple for those responsible for doing more than $100,000 in damage to the Kinesis Dance Studio at 635 S. Broadway in Boulder. On July 28, two people broke in, spray-painted nearly every surface inside, shattered large mirrors and damaged furniture, possibly with a knife. Call 303-413-7826 with info and reference case 23-07251.

Theater educators are the best

Back in 2002, a new documentary called “OT: Our Town” chronicled how a high school in gangland Compton, Calif., managed to stage the classic play “Our Town” through drive-by shootings and other massive obstacles. That gave me an idea for a story. I looked for local high schools that were planning upcoming stagings of the Thornton Wilder chestnut, and there was only one. I called legendary Littleton High School theater teacher John Kron, and he agreed to gather his own admittedly privileged and a little bit complacent drama students to watch this high-stakes documentary together. Suffice to say, that screening lit a fuse under those kids, and it gave their own staging of the dusty old American classic a new purpose and urgency.

I thought about that today when the Colorado State Thespians named the now-retired Kron to its Hall of Fame. Perfect.

The theater-education advocacy group’s other 2023 Outstanding Theatre Educators are Tim Brown of Smoky Hill High School; Emily Hoch-Windus of Doral Academy Colorado (a middle school) and Administrator Krista Keogh of Cherry Creek High School. Christy O’Connell-Black of both the University of Northern Colorado and Greeley Central High School was named Community Contributor of the Year. They all will be honored Sept. 22 at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel, 1550 Court Place. Tickets are $85; email [email protected].

Briefly …

One of the many things that make the modern ballet dance company Wonderbound different from pretty much everyone else is its commitment to open rehearsals. Sort of like the Broncos letting fans attend training-camp drills, only not as hot, because it’s inside. This beloved open-door fan tradition resumes Aug. 8 at Wonderbound’s new studio, 3824 Dahlia St. Email [email protected] or call 303-292-4700 to make a reservation …

Audra McDonald, the biggest Broadway star of her generation, will perform a one-night-only concert for the Aspen Music Festival at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the Benedict Music Tent. Tickets $65-$95 at aspenmusicfestival.com …

Boulder’s Local Theater Company has named Kate Gipson its new executive director. Gipson, former associate artistic director at Denver’s Curious Theatre, returns to Colorado from Louisville, Ky., where she most recently served as director of strategic initiatives for Fund for the Arts …

The 1987 Chicano film classic “La Bamba” will get a special screening at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Sie Film Center (2510 E. Colfax Ave.) with a Q&A to follow featuring Denver icon Daniel Valdez. He was both an associate producer and an actor in the Ritchie Valens biopic about the rising star who died at age 17 in a plane crash. Tickets $15 at denverfilm.org.

And finally …

So I ribbed our new mayor on Twitter, and he took the bait with a good nature. I spied a Denver Gazette photo of Mike Johnston on stage at a serious mayoral forum on homelessness, looking for all the world like a teenage prep-school valedictorian. My tease: “I can’t decide whether Denver’s new mayor is auditioning for (the Broadway musicals) ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ or ‘The Book of Mormon’ here. Either way, he gets a callback.”

His response?

“Definitely ‘Dear Evan Hansen, but I’d take either! Otherwise my acting pinnacle remains the one-man show of T.S. Eliot’s ‘The Wasteland’ that I performed in college, which got mixed reviews from all six people who saw it.”

I love that I don’t fully know whether he’s kidding or not – after all, a one-man ‘The Wasteland’ at Yale seems like a perfectly reasonable occurrence – but I intend to find out!