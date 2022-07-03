Fireworks lit up the Denver skyline on Sunday night during the Independence Eve celebration at Civic Center Park.

In addition to fireworks, the event included music from the Colorado Symphony.

12 songs celebrating the beauty of different states for your Fourth of July playlist
35 people become U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony in Greeley: Independence Day celebration
19 movies to watch this Independence Day weekend | Cronin and Loevy

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.