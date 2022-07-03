The Colorado Symphony plays as fireworks illuminate the sky in celebration of Independence Day at Civic Center Park in downtown Denver, Colo. on Sunday, Jul. 3, 2022.
Fireworks lit up the Denver skyline on Sunday night during the Independence Eve celebration at Civic Center Park.
In addition to fireworks, the event included music from the Colorado Symphony.