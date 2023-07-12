Of all the many talents that have propelled Taylor Swift to her widely recognized status as perhaps the biggest female pop star on the planet, her dancing skills have not been among them.

Then came the Eras Tour. And ever since what is now the largest concert tour in music history launched on March 17, Swifties have been losing their minds over the dancing in it. And much of the credit for that goes to the choreographer-in-chief for the tour, Colorado’s own Mandy Moore.

Moore has been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards and has won four. She was the choreographer on the films “La La Land” and “Silver Linings Playbook” as well as the TV shows “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Dancing with the Stars” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” On May 23, Moore won the Chita Rivera Award for Best Choreography in Film for her work on “Babylon.”

And she’s a graduate of Summit High School in Breckenridge, 70 miles west of Denver. In fact, Moore was home to celebrate the life of her mother, prolific stage director Wendy Moore, at a packed gathering in Carbondale on Jan. 12 – and left Colorado the very next day to start work on the Eras Tour, which stops in Denver on Friday and Saturday.

Moore and her team have carefully planned nearly every moment of the 3½ hour program, and the reviews are emphatically in. Thousands of Swifties have taken to TikTok and elsewhere to not only heap praise upon Moore’s choreography, but to acknowledge Moore’s impact on the evolution of Swift’s own dancing.

Just two months before the tour opened, a Reddit poster dedicated an entire thread essentially to forgiving Swift’s presumably subpar dancing ability. It started with the premise: “I know Taylor has been open about not being the best dancer. She’s no Beyonce. But she does her best, and I still love and respect her.” One supportive fan wrote in support: “You can't be the best at everything!”

Or, maybe you can. Now that the Eras Tour has opened, confounded Swifties are struggling to find words to adequately describe just how natural Swift seems in her dancing, and how fluid her movement has become. One TikTokker who posted evidentiary cell-phone video of Swift in performance included a funny selfie of herself looking in side-eyed, dubious shock, along with the confessional caption: “Taylor’s dancing has mad improved, like I’m not even joking.”

Other comments:

• “Someone has been practicing her dance moves.”

• “(Taylor’s) new choreographer is incredible. You can just tell how much more comfortable Taylor is moving her body on this (tour).”

• ”People used to make memes about (Taylor’s) dancing. SHE JUST THREW IT BACK.”

But it’s not just Swift’s dancing that is blowing her fans away. It’s what Moore has Swift and her 12 ensemble dancers doing. Songs have been constructed like miniature plays. “The Man” takes place like a scene out of a musical, with a full office-like set where the entire ensemble is dressed in 9-to-5 business attire going about their daily tasks, working their way up several metaphorical levels of stairs.

“I love the details,” one poster aptly observed. “The female dancers are the only ones working. Then, as they try to climb the ‘ladder,’ the males run right past them.” She takes note of what she calls “the exaggerated MANnerisms” by the men in the number.

Speaking of details: One poster noticed how well Swift’s live choreography syncs with simultaneous video of Swift performing something of a meta dance duet with herself.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

That’s all the work of Moore and her assistants, Jeremy Hudson and Amanda Balen. Fitting, given that Moore comes from a total theater background. Her mother, who died Oct. 5, made history as the second-most prolific female director in Colorado theater history. Her father, Bob Moore, has been performing on Colorado stages for more than 40 years. Her sister, Missy Moore, is the artistic director of the Thunder River Theatre Company in Carbondale.

During a brief break from her “So You Think You Can Dance” schedule back in 2011, Mandy came home to co-direct “The Wedding Singer” with her sister at the Aurora Fox Theatre.

Moore’s theater training is evident throughout the concert performance. Take, for example, the empowering song “Vigilante Sh*t – colloquially known as “The Chair Song.” It’s an empowering number that evokes the Bob Fosse musical “Chicago” and is performed by everyone who is not a man on always moving, elevating staircases. One funny fan cleverly noted that Moore’s “chairography” provides “a moment to “chair-ish.” She goes on to say: “The choreography is amazing. Thank you, Mandy Moore, dancers and Taylor Swift for blessing us all.”

One fan suggested that the choreographer of Swift’s song “Mastermind” – a song about the intersection of love and power – is a mastermind herself.

It’s like that all over the internet. “One thing about Mandy Moore’s choreography? IT’S GONNA HIT!” wrote one poster.

Another TikTok video of a quintessential Moore moment has been hilariously branded with an advisory normally reserved for Hollywood car-crash stunts: “The actions in this video are performed by professionals. Do not attempt.”

Believe me, that warning has not stopped Swift’s legions of fans from mimicking and adapting Moore’s choreography in innumerable living-room selfie videos that emphasize the positive nature of Swift’s body of work.

One said she’s doing the dance from the song “Karma” every morning “to improve my mental health.” Another replicating the chair song posted: ”I think everyone should do this dance all the time everywhere all at once.”

Hope Grandon, a former Denverite living in Seattle, has come home just to see the Eras Tour at Empower Field – although she’s already seen plenty of snippets on TikTok.

“Believe me, Mandy Moore’s choreography has been living rent-free in my head since the tour opened,” said Grandon, who believes Moore’s huge imprint on the show should be seen as a point of pride for all of Colorado.

“As a fan of Mandy Moore ever since her time on “So You Think You Can Dance”, I knew the choreography for this tour would be something special,” Grandon said. “Taylor Swift is known for weaving storytelling, sometimes years in advance, through hidden Easter Eggs for her fans to find. This choreography is no exception and somehow both creates small, meaningful moments and yet still plays beautifully to the last row of the upper bowl, leaving folks to dance along as they listen to her albums for the umpteenth time at home.”

And, Grandon noted, importantly: “The dancers on the Eras tour are also a wonderful mix of body size, race and gender expression. I can’t remember a time when I saw this diverse of a group of performers on a tour of this size. It is really moving to watch them work.”

Another point to consider: Moore also had to accommodate a huge variety of costumes. Throughout the show, Swift and her dancers channel looks from her past 10 albums, sporting ever-changing custom pieces from Versace, Roberto Cavalli and more.

A huge source of speculation before every Swift tour stop is what two "surprise songs" Taylor has chosen specifically for that city. These will be big moments in the Denver shows, but they won’t involve Moore, as those songs are typically presented in acoustic, stripped-down form.

As she was leaving Colorado in January to embark on this, her latest and perhaps greatest assignment, Moore drew from lessons she learned from her mother.

“She had a fighting spirit to the final moment,” Moore said. “What that showed me was this: I’m going to do the best I can with what I have and live every moment as much as I possibly can and surround myself with the people I love like we all should every day.”