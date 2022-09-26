OPENING
“Avatar (re-release 2022)” — (Action, PG-13, 162 minutes). Now showing in 4K High Dynamic Range, the story of a paraplegic Marine that is on a mission on the moon Pandora who must choose between his orders and protecting the world he now feels is his home.
“Don't Worry Darling” — (Drama, R, 122 minutes). Alice and Jack seem to be living the perfect life in Victory, an experimental company town to the men working of the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Every resident's need are met by the company and all the company asks in return is an unquestioning commitment to the Victory Project. However, Alice is beginning to suspect that the Victory Project is hiding disturbing secrets.
“On the Come Up” — (Comedy, PG-13, 115 minutes). A 16-year old rapper is trying to do right by her father's legacy, a local hip hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence. However, after her first song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds that she is torn between the false persona the industry is imposing on her or her authenticity that got her this far.
“The Unhitch King” — (Comedy, not rated). Delbert has spent his adulthood pursuing his childhood dream of being a viral comedian. After getting fired from his job, he finds a career earning cash by using comedy to break up couples. However, when he meets a beautiful coffee shop owner he discovers the truth about what really matters in love and life.
ONGOING
“Barbarian” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). A young woman who rented an Airbnb in Detroit finds out that the house has been overbooked and a strange man is already staying there. She decides to spend the night anyway but soon realizes that she has much more to fear than the unexpected house guest.
“Beast” — (Adventure, R, 93 minutes). After his wife dies, Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters go to a South African game reserve managed by an old friend. What was meant to be a journey of healing turns into a fight for survival when a lion begins stalking them.
“The Black Phone” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A 13-year-old boy is abducted by a child killer and put into a soundproof basement, where he starts receiving calls via a disconnected telephone on the wall. During the calls, he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims.
“Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” — (Action, not rated, 120 minutes). When the Astras are threatened by a dark force that is trying to wake their protector Brahmastra, Shiva tries to save their universe. During his journey, Shiva learns about his own destiny as a hero and the great power he has, the power of fire.
“Breaking” — (Crime, PG-13, 103 minutes). After financially desperate Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley is denied help from Veterans Affairs, a tense confrontation with police develops when he takes some bank employees hostage.
“Bullet Train” — (Action, R, 126 minutes). During a non-stop ride through Japan on a bullet train, five assassins onboard realize that their missions have something in common.
“Clerks III” — (Comedy, R, 115 minutes). Dante, Elias and Silent Bob are hired to make a movie about a convenience store.
“Confess, Fletch” — (Comedy, R, 99 minutes). While Fletch is investigating a case of stolen paintings, he becomes the prime suspect in a murder. Now he must prove his innocence while looking for his fiancé's stolen art collection.
"Cuando Sea Joven" — (Comedy, PG, 120 minutes). When 70-year-old Malena magically turns into her 22-year-old self she pursues her lifelong dream of becoming a singer, but when she becomes the lead singer of her grandson's band, she must find a way to hide her true identity.
“DC League of Super-Pets” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are best friends and fight crime side-by-side. However, when Superman is kidnapped, Krypto must rely on his own powers to rescue him.
“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” — (Animation, PG-13, 100 minutes). Goku and his friends are challenged by two new androids created by the Red Ribbon Army.
“Elvis” — (Biography, PG-13, 159 minutes). The story of the first rock ‘n roll star Elvis Presley and his rise to stardom and the changes he made with his music.
“The Invitation” — (Horror, PG-13, 104 minutes). A young woman finds herself in a fight for survival after she is invited to a lavish wedding in the English countryside and is courted by the handsome host.
“Jaws” (1975) — (Adventure, PG, 124 minutes). Playing in IMAX and RealD 3D. The local sheriff, a marine biologist and an old seafarer must hunt down a killer shark that’s causing chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod.
“Luck” — (Animation, G, 105 minutes). Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, finds herself in the Land of Luck and must find a way to turn her luck around.
“Medieval” — (Action, R, 126 minutes). In the fifteen century, Jan Zizka, Czech icon and warlord, defeats the Holy Roman Empire and armies of the Teutonic Order.
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Before Gru became a master of evil, he was just a 12-year old boy plotting to take over the world. When Gru meets the Minions, they join forces and build a lair, weapons and try to start their first mission.
“Moonage Daydream” — (Documentary, PG-13, 135 minutes). Featuring 48 musical tracks, the movie explores the life of David Bowie.
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” — (Comedy, PG, 115 minutes). A widowed British housekeeper has a dream to own a couture Christian Dior dress, prompting an adventure to Paris.
"MVP" — (Drama, not rated, 112 minutes). A recently retired NFL player is living on the streets of Hollywood when he meets a homeless veteran and the two men bond in search of identity and purpose.
“The Mystery of Padre Pio” — (Documentary, not rated, 80 minutes). Never heard stories of the plot against its protagonist who had the stigmas of Jesus Christ in his side, feet and hands for 50 years
"Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini" — (Drama, not rated, 130 minutes). After breaking up with her boyfriend, software engineer Theju gets depressed and isolates herself from her family and becomes and alcoholic.
“Nope” — (Horror, R, 135 minutes). Caretakers at a horse ranch in California discover a force that affects animal and human behavior.
“Pearl” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Tells about the events that led up to Pearl becoming the vicious killer seen in "X" and exploring how the cabin where the massacre of X takes place was used as a boarding house during World War I.
“Running the Bases” — (Family, PG, 127 minutes). When a small-town baseball coach is offered a job of coaching for a large 6A high school, he moves his family from the only home he has ever known. But as a man of faith, the school superintendent starts opposing his coaching methods.
“See How They Run” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). The filming of a movie version of a smash-hit play is stopped after an important member of the crew is murdered.
“The Silent Twins” — (Drama, R, 103 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Based on the lives of real-life identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons who refused to communicate with anyone other than each other.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — (Action, PG-13, 148 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. Now that Peter Parker’s identity has been revealed, his superhero responsibilities put those close to him in danger. So Spider-Man asks Doctor Strange for help in restoring his secret identity. But when the spell to do this goes wrong, powerful villains are released, forcing Peter to learn what it really means to be Spider-Man.
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). During a trip to Istanbul, Dr. Alithea Binnie comes across a Djinn who offers her three wishes for his freedom. Being a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all about the tales of wishes gone wrong, but she gives in and makes a wish that surprises her and the Djinn.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu” — (Action, not rated, 157 minutes). Muthu is a young man who must go to the streets of Mumbai for a living and get's involved with the underground Mumbai's Tamil gangsters.
“Vengeance” — (Comedy, R, 94 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A journalist and podcaster from New York travels to West Texas to find out about the death of a girl he was hooking up with.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” — (Drama, PG-13, 125 minutes). Kya was an abandoned girl who raised herself in the marshlands of North Carolina, which isolated her from her community. When a man that Kya was involved with is found dead, the community casts her as the main suspect.
“The Woman King” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of all-female warriors in the 1800s protected the African kingdom of Dahomey. Now, a new generation of female warriors train when a foreign enemy threatens their way of life.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.)