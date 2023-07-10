Taylor Swift fans left to their own devices will have to deal with prices and vices when it comes to acquiring tickets to this weekend’s shows at Empower Field in Denver.

Back in November, ticket prices projected to be one of the most expensive summer concerts of the season, ranging from $395 for an upper-level seat up to as high as $8,000 to sit at floor level.

If you didn’t purchase tickets back then, expect to pay much more this week.

As of Monday, July 10, an analysis of Seat Geek and StubHub showed that the cheapest available upper-level tickets for both Denver show dates started at $812 with the most expensive listings capping out at $4,275. Mid-level seats ranged from $1,192-$4,275 and lower-level seats from $1,026-$22,605. Floor seats ranged from $2,009 to as high as $17,831.

Taylor Swift

show dates Upper-level ticket

prices start at 100-level ticket

prices start at Floor seat ticket

prices start at July 14 at 6:30 p.m. $812 $1112 $1901 July 15 at 6:30 p.m. $940 $1026 $2009

Taylor Swift

show dates Most expensive

Upper-level ticket

prices Most Expensive

100-level ticket

prices Most Expensive

Floor seat ticket

prices July 14 at 6:30 p.m. $3931 $9213 $10,260 July 15 at 6:30 p.m. $4275 $22,605 $17,831

(Note: The Denver Gazette confirmed all above prices at publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Ticketmaster showed no available tickets on their site at time of publication. Ticketmaster outages during the pre-sale and general sale of tickets last year prompted an inquiry by lawmakers and a DOJ investigation of the ticketing giant.

In comparison, an upper level to the most recent NBA Finals games in Denver ranged from $680 for upper level up to just under $6,000 for courtside seats.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will feature shows on both July 14 and July 15 in Denver at Empower Field at Mile High and will include opening acts by MUNA and Gracie Abrams.