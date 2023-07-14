Jessy Tarquino applies sparkles and sequins to Kelsie Heermans cheek in the parking lot before the first of two Taylor Swift concerts at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Ms. Huls, 15, of Colorado Springs poses outside Empower Field at Mile High before the Taylor Swift concert Friday in Denver, Colo. She's wearing a "Midnight Rain" themed outfit from Swift's song.
Harper Morlan, 10, from La Junta, Colo., looks on from a large crowd gathered to listen from the parking lot to the first of two Taylor Swift shows at Empower Field at Mile High for The Eras Tour on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Beth Bice, left, and Caroline Annette, dance together among a large crowd gathered in the parking lot to listen to the first of two Taylor Swift shows at Empower Field at Mile High for The Eras Tour on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Rachel Rowan, from St. Louis Mo., holds her hands in the sign of a heart as Taylor Swift performs during the first of two shows at Empower Field at Mile High for The Eras Tour on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Taylor Swift rises on a platform from the stage as she performs during the first of two shows at Empower Field at Mile High for The Eras Tour on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Madelyn Russell, 7, who came all the way from Baton Rouge, La., wears sparkles and a heart painted around her eye before the first of two Taylor Swift concerts at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Krista Engler cracks up laughing while heading to the stadium with Leah Headd, both here from Chicago, before the first of two Taylor Swift concerts at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Madison Crider, from Eaton, Colo., applies lip balm in the window of the car she and friends arrived in before the first of two Taylor Swift concerts at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Denver resident Kyle McCloskey tries on a sequined hat that was ultimately too small before the first of two Taylor Swift concerts at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Nora Miller, left, reacts while picking a friendship bracelet to trade for with Haley Gosline before the first of two Taylor Swift concerts at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
A group of fans trades friendship bracelets outside the stadium before the first of two Taylor Swift concerts at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Destinee Keyes-Mandelonde, left, wears a hand-made cape while walking to her gate with her stepmother Heather Keyes before the first of two Taylor Swift concerts at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver, Colo. The cape took Destinee eight months and over 300,000 sequins to finish. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Paisley Martinez, 4, lays a kiss on her dad Alick Martinez while they dance in a large crowd gathered outside of Empower Field at Mile High, listening to the first of two Taylor Swift shows in The Eras Tour on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
A group from Brighton dance in a large crowd gathered outside of Empower Field at Mile High, listening to the first of two Taylor Swift shows in The Eras Tour, on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
"I love her songs and I'm really excited to hear her Fearless and Lover eras today," Huls said.
Bringing the party-goers
Denver International Airport officials said planes are bringing tons of Swift fans, along with those for the NHRA Mile-High Nationals and possibly even some New York Yankees fans — like 74,670 Friday.
The airport is bracing for the brunt of it Sunday, when everyone's leaving town. At least 90,000 travelers are expected to pass through security gates that day, with Monday not far behind.
Taylor Swift helps food bank
While everyone from Metro State University of Denver to the city of Colorado Springs begged Swift on social media for a visit before her sold-out show Friday, the pop star let her checkbook do the walking Friday.
Food Bank of the Rockies officials reported Friday that Swift sent a gift big enough to provide more than 75,000 meals.
"I was shocked and then thrilled by the news!" said Aditi Desai, chief marketing officer in a news release. "We are grateful for her inspired support in answering the challenge of hunger.
“We are seeing more need now than we ever have before. This is hitting Food Bank of the Rockies’ budget hard. To meet the needs of our neighbors experiencing hunger, we are spending triple what we were pre-COVID on food purchasing every month.”