DJ, sound artist, concert promoter, musician and podcaster Arlo White has been not-so-quietly bending brains on the local AM dial for more than 10 years.

He is the brainchild of Hypnotic Turtle Radio Circus, one of the flagship programs airing on the University of Colorado Boulder’s iconic Radio 1190.

The Hypnotic Turtle Radio Circus mixes multiple sound sources, infinite music genres, spoken word, TV theme songs and movie dialogue to create something unique for the moment, never to be performed the same way again. It is mixed by Diablo Montalban and hosted by White (who are one and the same person, if not one and the same persona).

White calls his show, which airs every other Wednesday from 9-11 p.m., “a mindmeld of the bizarre and the beautiful.” His most recent episode features an audio tribute to the late Paul Reubens (Pee-wee Herman).

“We take the term ‘Theater of the Mind’ very seriously,” said White, whose goal is “to tell new stories with older sounds.” One highlight from 356 episodes (and counting) was an exclusive collaboration with Mark Mothersbaugh and the Clyfford Still Museum. Mothersbaugh, frontman for the iconic new wave band DEVO, is also a 35-year veteran film and TV composer whose credits include scoring Wes Anderson’s "The Royal Tenenbaums" and 15 episodes of "Pee-wee's Playhouse."

Another is a little game segment White calls “Diablo vs. the World.” That’s a challenge to various musical guests to go head-to-head with Diablo in a battle of musical improv. Guest participants have included Paul Conly of Lothar and the Hand People, Eric Allen of Apples in Stereo and activist poet John Sinclair.

The radio franchise is just the tip of White’s underground creative empire, which he launched in 2004. It includes:

• Hypnotic Turtle Records: A label for all of his music projects, including deadbubbles, The Pretty Sure, Sparkle Jetts, Shiny Horses and more.

• Hypnotic Turtle DreamBox: “The Little Galleries” are two mini art galleries and a little free library in Broomfield curated by White and his wife, Kim 9 (aka Kim Kennedy White). “The hope is to inspire artists young and old in our neighborhood and beyond to both create and appreciate,” he said.

• The Devil's Donut: A podcast and web series combining rock ’n roll, heavy metal and professional wrestling as an artistic aesthetic, which nicely segues into:

• Wrestling Fiend, which stages guerilla art shows and live painting at pro wrestling events. “Our most recent show, called ‘Wrestling Rainbow,’ was a tribute to all of the incredible contributions of the LGBTQ+ community to pro wrestling,” White said.

• Hypnotic Turtle Presents is an event company that is presenting a Black Sabbath tribute called Mac Sabbath “fronted by an even more demented version of the McDonaldland characters” on Oct. 6 at the orientaltheater.

• And White is half of a band called Lint Jacket with Jason McDaniel that on Sept. 2 released a cover of the Church Fire song “Cough on the Rich” with Byron Jaquot.

Put it all together and you have one frantically busy counterculture icon and father who seeks to expand minds both young and old to the reality that art is art, it can be created or displayed anywhere, and it can be made with almost anything.

“I'm constantly inspired by the good and bad this existence has to offer,” said White. “I'm eternally grateful for the endless inspiration in nature, music, art, family and even … ugh, politics. Personally, I find peace when I'm performing or creating.”

Artist name: Arlo White

• Hometown: Old Tappan, N.J.

• Home now: Broomfield

• Your performance personas: Arlo White is the self-taught multimedia and performance artist. Diablo Montalban is the DJ and sound artist.

• Your affiliated arts collective: Hypnotic Turtle is the umbrella home for all of White’s creative entities, along with his wife, Kim 9.

• What are you going for as an artist? “Accessibility, inspiration and a little bit of, “(bleep) you” are inherent in my work. ‘Bleep you’ to the people from the past – personally and historically – gatekeepers, backstabbers, fascists, racists and homophobes. It’s not always obvious in my work, but it’s there.”

• How are you shaking things up? Hypnotic Turtle Radio Circus is constantly questioning and commenting on the status quo, sometimes subtly and sometimes brutally. Religion, racism, toxicity and guns are unfortunately recurring themes in my work.”

• What is the change you would like to see in our cultural ecology? “Affordability, accessibility and increased amplification of marginalized voices.”

• Shout out another local artist: Stacey B. (Stacey Bernstein) is a multimedia artist and arts educator in Lafayette. Find her at staceyb.com or @stacey0be on Instagram.

• What’s next? All episodes of Hypnotic Turtle Radio Circus are available to stream for free at hypnoticturtle.com. The Little Galleries' next exhibit, featuring new work from Stacey B., opens Oct.14 with a reception from 6-10 p.m. at 115 Garnet St. in Broomfield.

• Follow along: hypnoticturtle.com