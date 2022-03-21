The iconic CBS game show "The Price is Right" is launching a 50-stop tour across the United States to celebrate its 50th anniversary, with a stop in Denver coming April 1.
"The Price is Right Come on Down Tour" will give fans the opportunity to play games like Plinko, spin The Price is Right Wheel and compete in a Showcase Showdown. Participants can win prizes and enter to win a grand prize of $50,000, according to a news release.
In addition to major cities like Dallas and New Orleans, the game show will stop at American landmarks like the Route 66 sign, the Gateway Arch and the World's Largest Basket, according to the release.
Fans can follow the tour through the show's Instagram @therealpriceisright as it tours the country. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all guests and there is no cost to attend.