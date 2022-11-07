Fans of the Netflix series, "Bridgerton," have an opportunity to transport themselves back in time. Set in 1813 London, The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is a multi-hour event that has opened in several major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Atlanta and Montréal. Netflix, Shondaland and Fever are the companies responsible for bringing it to life.
The immersive experience opened in October in Denver at The Brighton event space in RiNo. Guests attended in all forms of attire on Friday, Nov. 4, from semi-formal outfits to regency inspired gowns and suits. In addition to professional performances, guests were taught how to dance in the style of a Bridgerton ball as seen in the series set to music from the show.
Pre-set photo opportunities in a room away from the dance floor allowed guests to take selfies on a red velvet couch, like those used by the queen. Or, they could opt for a professional photo taken in the style of a 1800’s painting. As seen in the show, the Modiste shop exterior was set up next to costumes from the production. A boutique with Bridgerton-inspired makeup and accessories was set up next to the exit, where guests could purchase items of their choosing.
Aurora resident Ethan Gowin, an experienced performer, originally was intended to work as a valet for the evening, but was pulled to be on the crew dressed in the Bridgerton server outfits. Gowen said that although he is not a die-hard Brigerton fan, the experience was very similar to the television show.
“It’s been amazing, I’ve had so much fun just getting to know all of the dancers even,” Gowin said. “... just with everyone really buying into the atmosphere of that, it’s really just amazing. It makes you feel like you stepped into regency.”
Parker residents Brian Schillinger and Rebecca Daniels dressed in regency inspired clothing for the evening and presented themselves to the queen to be considered as a "Diamond" for the evening, a prestigious honor in the Netflix series and at the event.
“It’s a little bit better than what I expected,” Daniels said.
Schillinger was introduced to the show by Daniels the week prior, he said.
“We binged the entire series over the last week so I could catch up,” Schillinger said. “This is fun.”
Westminster resident Heidi Anderson attended the event with her sister and friends, all of whom have a great admiration for the show Bridgerton. Anderson wore a full ball gown in the style of 1800s London along with her sister.
“We just love Bridgerton,” Anderson said, “It’s a show my sister and I watch[ed] and talk[ed] about through the pandemic and such, and so we wanted to come out and have fun.”
Other than the family event option, the minimum age requirement to attend is 16. Those under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets start at $39 per person. The Bridgerton Experience in Denver is held at The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd., next to the Great Divide Barrel Bar in RiNo.
For more information, visit bridgertonexperience.com/denver.