This past weekend, around 5,000 high-school and middle-school students gathered at the Colorado Convention Center to focus on what’s possible at ThesCon, the largest annual educational theater event in the Rocky Mountain region.
In its 58th year, this massive, action-packed annual event consisted of workshops, panels, auditions and performances — ”anything that celebrates the work that students are doing and helps them to set goals for their future growth,” said Beau Augustin, an Instructional Curriculum Specialist for Denver Public Schools. Augustin is one of 12 volunteer theater educators who make up the Colorado Thespians leadership team.
“By participating in ThesCon, students are seeing new ideas, making new connections, meeting new people and developing new opportunities for themselves to engage and to grow.”
Dozens of performance and technical workshops were offered in topics like stage combat, improv comedy, hip-hop dance and makeup. Phamaly Theatre Company Artistic Director Ben Raanan led a session on Shakespeare and autism. Technical students were given fun, specialized game-show-like challenges in props, stage management, costumes and more.
Students performed songs, monologues and improv comedy scenes, then received safe and constructive feedback from professional adjudicators including multiple award-winner Megan Van De Hey (currently in the Arvada Center's "Beauty and the Beast"), Denver Center Head of Acting Timothy McCracken and ThesCon alum Jenna Moll Reyes, who is currently performing in the Denver Center’s “Theatre of the Mind.”
An estimated 70 colleges, conservatories and universities were on hand to recruit seniors and offer an estimated $4 million in theater scholarships. Several local theater companies hosted informational booths as a way of introducing themselves to young people who might one day be members of their audiences — or in their performing companies.
ThesCon is also an opportunity for theater educators, who often work in virtual silos at their middle and high schools, to commune, discuss common problems and exchange ideas.
Students are asked to engage in an annual charity project that since 2005 has raised nearly $100,000 for Colorado nonprofits. The whole camaraderie-building affair culminated in a performance by the Improvised Shakespeare Company of Chicago in the Bellco Theatre.
“ThesCon allows Colorado high-school theater kids to come together and celebrate all that they love with 5,000 other students who also love theater,” said Denver School of the Arts Theatre Chair Shawn Hann. “They are seen, heard and understood here for a magical weekend in downtown Denver.”
Colorado Thespians Leadership Team:
- Beau Augustin, Denver Public Schools
- Jesse Collett, McAuliffe International School
- Jeremy Goldson, Mountain Vista High School
- Andy Jaramillo, Fox Ridge Middle School
- Caroline Kerswill, Denver Center for International Studies
- Casey Kesis, Mesa Middle School
- Tami LoSasso, Lakewood High School
- Melinda Loughhead Ganz, McAuliffe International School
- Mary Schuttler, University of Northern Colorado
- Jay Seller, Consultant
- Kristine Smiley-Smola, Chaparral High School
- Skylar Ely, Grandview High School
Student officers:
- Audrey Asbury, Niwot High School
- Tessa Awald, Monarch High School
- Ben Feldman, Denver School Of The Arts
- Bruce Hayes, Steamboat Springs High School
- Miya Heath, Overland High School
- Addison McNeil, Mountain Vista High School
- Andrew Moser, Pine Creek High School
- Iris Pixler, Legend High School
- Olivia Potter, Rock Canyon High School
- Lizzeth Moreno, Smoky Hill High School
Note: The True West Awards, now in their 22nd year, began as the Denver Post Ovation Awards in 2001. Denver Gazette Senior Arts Journalist John Moore celebrates the Colorado theater community by revisiting 30 of the best stories from the past year without categories or nominations.