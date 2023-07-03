Where to watch
Here's a look at where to watch professional firework displays in the metro Denver area this July Fourth season.
Monday, July 3
- Elitch Gardens: A fireworks show will begin at the park's closing at 9 p.m.
- Civic Center Park: On Independence Eve, there will be live music, fireworks, local artists, and food trucks in the park from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. The fireworks go off between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Erie Fireworks Show: Fourth of July events will end with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. in Erie Community Park, 450 Powers St.
- Clement Park: Events will be followed with a 9:30 p.m. fireworks display at the "Red, White and You" event at 7306 W. Bowles Ave. in Littleton.
- Lakewood Big Belmar Bash: From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be live music, kids activities and food vendors along South Teller Street and in the Belmar Plaza. A drone light show will start at 9:15 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
- Arvada: From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. A fireworks display will happen at the Stenger Soccer Complex at 11200 W. 58th Ave.
- Aurora: Fireworks will take place at the Aurora Municipal Center at 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy at 9:30 p.m., following musical performances and food trucks.
- 4th Fest at Commerce City and Colorado Rapids Block Party: The "Largest Public Fireworks Show in the State of Colorado" will happen after the Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers game. There will be festivities in and around Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
- Broomfield: The "Great American Picnic and Fireworks" will have food vendors, a beer garden and inflatables starting at 5 p.m. at Broomfield County Commons Park at 13200 Sheridan Blvd. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.
- Boulder: Folsom Field at 2400 Colorado Ave. will have live music and concessions before its first night sky drone show in place of traditional fireworks at around 9:35 p.m.
- Brighton: There will be live entertainment and food trucks starting at 5 p.m. followed by a fireworks display at Carmichael Park at 650 E. Southern St.
- Golden: At 9:30 p.m., there will be a fireworks display, best viewed from Lions Park at 1300 10th St. or in the ballfields along 10th Street. There will also be a community celebration beforehand.
City Editor Dennis Huspeni contributed to this article.