Spooky season is upon us once again as the famous 13th Floor Haunted House is set to reopen in Denver next month.

Weekend operations will begin at 3400 E. 52nd Ave. on Sept. 11 and continue every Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the month until daily operations start in October, officials said Thursday.

This year, the haunted house will feature three experiences: “Frostbite,” a cryogenics lab overrun with reanimated corpses; “Doll Maker,” an abandoned house filled with possessed Victorian dolls; and “Bad Blood,” a modern battle between vampires and werewolves.

In addition, mini attractions will be set up outside of the haunted house, including axe throwing, escape rooms, a bar and more, officials said.

This comes after, last year, many turned away from haunted houses after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classified indoor haunted houses as high-risk activities to be avoided to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This led to the launch of new Halloween events, like Denver’s City of the Dead Drive-In Haunted House, which had attendees staying in their cars while scary short films played and costumed actors ran between cars scaring the customers.

Though the CDC has not yet issued any guidance regarding haunted houses this year, officials with the 13th Floor Haunted House said they’re taking the necessary precautions.

Guests at the haunted house will be required to wear face masks inside and groups will be limited to no larger than five people, with no small groups combining, according to the haunted house’s website.

Tickets for the full season are available at 13thfloorhauntedhouse.com.