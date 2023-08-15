The world will come to Aurora this weekend for its annual Global Fest, which celebrates the wide variety of cultures and communities calling Aurora home.

Global Fest, a free event in its 10th year in Aurora, will happen from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Aurora Municipal Great Lawn, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

Events and activities include: two stages of musical and dance performances, 20 local food trucks with recipes from around the world, an international marketplace, the Parade of Nations, a fashion show, art displays and creative activities for children.

"Aurora is proud to be one of the most diverse cities in Colorado, with one in five people in Aurora identifying as foreign born," Aurora's Office of International and Immigrant Affairs Manager Ricardo Gambetta said. "Global Fest is an important event because it is an inclusive showcase of our international cultures and it is special when we can share our traditions with others."

There are more than 160 languages are spoken in Aurora schools, according to a city fact sheet.

Aurora is the only city in Colorado with a comprehensive Immigrant Integration Plan and one of about 20 cities in the U.S. with an Office of International and Immigrant Affairs, according to the fact sheet.

New this year is performer and Aurora resident Jose Hernandez, who won Estrella TV's "Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento," a competitive show similar to "America's Got Talent."

Hernandez, whose stage name is "La Gatita" (The Kitten), will show off his guitar talents at 1 p.m.

Also new in 2023 is a "lucha libre" wrestling presentation, which is known for "dynamic performers and colorful masks," according to the fact sheet.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"We are Aurora," a new creative photography project, will be on display to promote understanding and belonging across different racial, ethnic and linguistic groups.

How do you get to Global Fest?



Onsight parking at the festival is free, but limited and available on a first come, first served basis. There will be additional free parking at Town Center at Aurora Shopping Center.

Attendees can also take the Aurora R Line and get dropped off at the Aurora Metro Station, which is a short walk to the event site. Transit on RTD is free in August as part of its "Zero Fare for Better Air" campaign.

Free shuttle picks up attendees from north end of Town Center.

What can you bring?

Bags are subject to inspection at Global Fest. No animals are allowed at the festival with the exception of service animals. Glass bottles, illegal substances, firearms and outside alcohol are prohibited.

For more information, visit AuroraGlobalFest.org.