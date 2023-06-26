The city of Boulder's annual July 4 celebration will look a little different this year as the city plans to replace its traditional fireworks show with its first ever drone show.

"The shift from traditional fireworks to drones was not an easy decision and based on a number of factors, including increased fire danger fueled by climate change," city officials said in a news release announcing the change.

The July 4 drone show takes place at Folsom Field at 9:35 p.m., with gates opening at 7 p.m.

The event is free and will also include live music by School of Rock, Funkiphino and The Custom Shop-Band. Food and beverages will be on sale at food trucks and concession stands.

The annual July 4 event Ralphie's Independence Day Blast dates back to 1941, and was only interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parking is free on the CU campus for the event, or attendees can ride the HOP bus for free.