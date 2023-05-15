We still don't know exactly when Casa Bonita will officially reopen, but fans are finally getting a sneak peek inside.

On Friday, the Lakewood Mexican restaurant known for its cliff divers, roaming mariachi bands and sopapillas released five gifs in its newsletter showing behind-the-scenes preparation for its grand reopening.

The gifs showed staff members painting a tree and a window inside the restaurant, and also polishing a plaque.

A sixth gif uploaded to Casa Bonita's Giphy account, but not included in the newsletter, shows a worker adjusting a chandelier.

Casa Bonita, located at 6715 W. Colfax Ave., shut down during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and was sold to South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker in September 2021 for $3.1 million.

The restaurant announced in December it would reopen in May, but as of yet has not publicly released its official opening date. A worker at a neighboring business said there's so much secrecy surrounding the Casa Bonita reopening, it's like working next door to the CIA.