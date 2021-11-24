Coloradans now have the opportunity to cut down their own Christmas trees in select forests throughout the state with the purchase of a Christmas tree permit.

The permits went on sale Wednesday for the Pike-San Isabel National Forest, Cimarron National Grassland and Comanche National Grassland, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Permits for the Pikes Peak Ranger District go on sale Friday.

Permits are also available for the Leadville, Salida, San Carlos, South Park and South Platte Ranger Districts.

“Selecting and cutting a tree is a fantastic way for families and friends to engage with the forest,” said Deputy Forest and Grassland Supervisor Jim Pitts. “It is a great way to make holiday memories together while improving forest health by removing trees from densely-populated stands.”

With the permits, visitors can get up to five trees to take home between now and Dec. 31. Visitors should have printed permits with them and follow all rules and recommended procedures when cutting Christmas trees.

Permits for all locations are available for purchase online at recreation.gov.

Prices range from $10 to $20 per tree depending on location. In addition to permits, the website has details about designated cutting areas and maps and tips for selecting and cutting trees.