Cinemark Holdings is offering a discounted rate for watch parties in its Colorado theaters this Halloween, providing private screenings of various spooky movies.

On Halloween, customers can rent out an entire auditorium for $99 in any of the nine Cinemark locations in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greeley, Lakewood, Pueblo and Aurora. That is less than half the usual price for private watch parties, the company said.

“Halloween is one of the most thrilling and immersive holidays, and our theatres provide the perfect environment for friends and families to gather and have a frighteningly good time,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing with Cinemark.

Customers can bring up to 30 guests to the private watch parties, the company said. Private watch parties will also receive buy one, get one free candy on Halloween.

The movies being offered on Halloween include "Halloween Kills,” “The Addams Family 2,” “Dune,” “No Time to Die” and “Ghostbusters (1984).”

For more information, visit cinemark.com.