Where to watch
Here's a look at where to watch professional firework displays in the metro Denver area this July Fourth season.
Tuesday, July 4
- Arvada: From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. A fireworks display will happen at the Stenger Soccer Complex at 11200 W. 58th Ave.
- Aurora: Fireworks will take place at the Aurora Municipal Center at 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy at 9:30 p.m., following musical performances and food trucks.
- 4th Fest at Commerce City and Colorado Rapids Block Party: The "Largest Public Fireworks Show in the State of Colorado" will happen after the Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers game. There will be festivities in and around Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
- Broomfield: The "Great American Picnic and Fireworks" will have food vendors, a beer garden and inflatables starting at 5 p.m. at Broomfield County Commons Park at 13200 Sheridan Blvd. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.
- Boulder: Folsom Field at 2400 Colorado Ave. will have live music and concessions before its first night sky drone show in place of traditional fireworks at around 9:35 p.m. There is a 30-minute lightning delay.
- Brighton: There will be live entertainment and food trucks starting at 5 p.m. followed by a fireworks display at Carmichael Park at 650 E. Southern St.
- Golden: At 9:30 p.m., there will be a fireworks display, best viewed from Lions Park at 1300 10th St. or in the ballfields along 10th Street. There will also be a community celebration beforehand.
City Editor Dennis Huspeni contributed to this article.