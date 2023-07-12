Looking for last-minute lodging in Denver this weekend? R.I.P., your wallet.

Denver hotel prices have soared ahead of the Taylor Swift concerts and the New York Yankees' visit to Coors Field.

First of all, there aren't many rooms left in the downtown Denver area. The Swift concert is expected to draw 140,000 people to Empower Field across two nights and the Rockies vs. Yankees series is likely to draw 150,000 baseball fans across three days.

For travelers hoping to stay near Coors Field, a room at the Rally Hotel at McGregor Square for Friday night was priced at $2,450 on Expedia before taxes and fees.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

On the lower end of the price range (and on the fringes of downtown), a room at the Days Inn near downtown Denver was running $499 while the Comfort Suites near downtown Denver will run you $699 before taxes and fees.

Most hotel rooms in downtown Denver, LoDo and the Central Business District are priced in the $800-$1,000 range according to travel website Expedia.

For thriftier travelers, there were a handful of options in the $300-$400 range, but those are all in outer-lying suburbs of Lakewood, Aurora, Westminster and Thornton. So, if you chose those options, be prepared to Uber or Lyft into town (with surge-pricing likely to be a factor).

RTD will be your friend this weekend, as all public transit routes are free in Denver this month.