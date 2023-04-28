The Denver Zoo's elephant herd just got bigger.

The zoo on Friday announced the addition of a 9-year-old Asian elephant named Duncan, who was transferred from the Houston Zoo.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Asian Elephant Survival Plan recommended the move to the Denver Zoo because it has the facilities an expertise to provide "a comfortable home for male elephants to thrive."

Duncan is settling in with Groucho, 53, Bodhi, 19, Billy, 15, Chuck, 14, and Jake, 13, according to a news release from the zoo.

"Due to the matriarchal social system of elephants, young males leave their maternal herds when they begin maturing, typically between the ages of eight to 11," the Denver Zoo said in a news release. "They then can live in loose bachelor groups that include an older bull who serves as a mentor and teacher to the younger males."

Denver Zoo said its group of bachelor elephants spends time away from each other during musth -- an annual time when testosterone spikes and the elephants become more aggressive -- and the Toyota Elephant Passage at Denver Zoo is specifically designed to manage this challenge.

So far, zookeepers have introduced Duncan to the herd leader Groucho and plan to integrate him with more members of the herd as he gets more comfortable.