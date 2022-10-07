The Great American Beer Festival kicked off this Thursday in the Colorado Convention Center in what organizers are calling the largest, "collection of U.S. beers ever served." Organizers also estimate 20,000 festival-goers will attend, free to try the 2,000 beers made from 500 brewers.
