The Great American Beer Festival kicked off this Thursday in the Colorado Convention Center. Beer lovers were treated to over 2,000 beers from 500 brewers in the 40th anniversary of the original festival.

The Great American Beer Festival kicked off this Thursday in the Colorado Convention Center in what organizers are calling the largest, "collection of U.S. beers ever served." Organizers also estimate 20,000 festival-goers will attend, free to try the 2,000 beers made from 500 brewers.

PHOTOS: Great American Beer Festival kicks off 40th anniversary in Colorado Convention Center

Organizers say the 40th anniversary of the Great American Beer Festival is the largest, "collection of U.S. beer ever served," The event kicked off Thursday in the Colorado Convention Center and goes until Sunday. 

1 of 6

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.