With Halloween over, the Denver metro area is getting into the winter holiday spirit, opening several holiday light displays over the next few weeks.

Denver’s Cherry Creek North neighborhood is kicking off the festivities on Nov. 18 with its second annual “Winter Wanderland.” The collection of events will run through Dec. 31, starting with the “Winter Wanderland Night Walk,” an over 600 tree light display.

“We want to provide a place for our community to create lasting memories they return to year after year,” said Nick LeMasters, CEO of the neighborhood’s business improvement district. “This event has grown into an incredible opportunity for families to feel the glow of the holidays around every corner.”

Other events in the “Winter Wanderland” include a small business weekend, interactive art installation, Hanukkah celebration and holiday market.

The full lineup of free festivities is available at cherrycreeknorth.com.

The annual “Blossoms of Light” event at the Denver Botanic Gardens is set to launch Nov. 19, lasting through Jan. 8. Besides closing on Nov. 25 and Dec. 25, the event is held daily from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at the Gardens’ downtown York Street location.

“Blossoms of Light” has been the Garden’s signature holiday event for the last three decades, featuring more than half a million LED lights, a 200-foot-long and 17-foot-tall choreographed light tunnel and holiday-themed drinks and snacks.

Tickets for “Blossoms of Light” go on sale Thursday for garden members and on Monday for non-members. Tickets and prices are available at botanicgardens.org.

Another event from the Denver Botanic Gardens, the “Trail of Lights” will run on weekends from Nov. 26 to Dec. 12 and nightly from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2, closing on Dec. 25. The event is held at the Chatfield Farms on West Deer Creek Canyon Road in Littleton.

The “Trail of Lights” includes just under a mile of walking trail, lined with cottonwoods, boxelders and pine trees covered in lights. Lights also adorn surrounding historical buildings, like the school house, Hildebrand Ranch, farm house and Green Barn.

Other attractions include synchronized music in the children’s play area, singing Christmas trees, two light tunnels, illuminated antique tractors and a treasure hunt with a prize of $250.

Tickets for the “Trail of Lights” are on sale now at botanicgardens.org.

After a two-year hiatus, the “A Hudson Christmas” multi-week light display is returning to Littleton’s Hudson Gardens on Nov. 26. The event will run from 5 to 9:30 p.m. every weekend until Dec. 16 when it will open daily. The event will be closed on Dec. 25.

“We are thrilled to bring families and friends together for the holidays again,” said Lauren Kersey with Hudson Gardens. “People have been asking for months if the event will be back, so it feels great to resume this beloved tradition.”

The event includes dozens of towering trees covered in thousands of LED lights, dancing Christmas trees, a holiday light tunnel and several giant, glowing snowmen. Holiday snacks, drinks and gifts will also be available for sale.

Tickets for “A Hudson Christmas” will be available for pre-sale beginning Tuesday and for regular access on Nov. 16. Tickets and prices can be found at hudsongardens.org.