Looking for a different kind of bike race to watch this weekend? Do you want to ride the course before the race, listen to music and sample beers also?

The City of Littleton is hosting the Littleton Twilight Criterium from 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, bringing the country's top cyclists together for a high-speed race on a tight course through downtown, organizers said in a release.

The Twilight Criterium or 'Crit' is part of the American Criterium Cup series and features live music, a beer garden and an amateur Cruiser Ride. Saturday's race is the eighth stop of ten in the 2023 American Criterium Cup series.

The Strider bicycle obstacle course set up for youngster riders will be set up from 4 to 8 p.m.

A 1980’s tribute band, "That Eighties Band," will be on the main stage at the west end of Main Street from 7 to 10 p.m.

Here is the 2023 series regulations of how the Crit works: