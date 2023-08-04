Littleton Criterium screengrag
Looking for a different kind of bike race to watch this weekend? Do you want to ride the course before the race, listen to music and sample beers also?

The City of Littleton is hosting the Littleton Twilight Criterium from 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, bringing the country's top cyclists together for a high-speed race on a tight course through downtown, organizers said in a release.

Download PDF 2023 Littleton Twilight Criterium Map

The Twilight Criterium or 'Crit' is part of the American Criterium Cup series and features live music, a beer garden and an amateur Cruiser Ride. Saturday's race is the eighth stop of ten in the 2023 American Criterium Cup series.

The Strider bicycle obstacle course set up for youngster riders will be set up from 4 to 8 p.m.

A 1980’s tribute band, "That Eighties Band," will be on the main stage at the west end of Main Street from 7 to 10 p.m.

Here is the 2023 series regulations of how the Crit works:

  • Teams are limited to 6 riders.
  • Men Professional and Category 1
  • Women Professional and Category 1 and 2
  • Men’s Team
  • Women’s Team
  • $100K Purse split between Men’s and Women’s individual and sprint winners, Men’s and Women’s Teams.

Littleton Twilight Criterium schedule

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
Men 5 (Beginner) 2:45 p.m. 30 min 75 Prizes - 3
Men 40+ 4/Men 50 +4 3:25 p.m. 30 min 100 Prizes - 3 each
Women 3/Wome 40+ 4:05 p.m. 30 min 100 Prizes - 3 each
Women 4/Women 5 (beginner) 4:35 p.m. 30 min 75 Prizes - 3 each
Men 4 4:45 p.m. 30 min 100 Prizes - 3
Cruiser Ride (General Public) 5:25 p.m. 15 min open
Men 3/Men 40+ 3 5:50 p.m. 40 min 100 Prizes - 3 each
Men 2-3/Men 40+ 1-2-3 6:40 p.m. 50 min 100 $1,000 - 3 each/prizes - 3 each
Women Pro 1-2 (ACC) 7:45 p.m. 60 min 125 $6,000 - 15 each
Men Pro 1 (ACC) 9 p.m. 60 min 125 $6,000 - 15 each