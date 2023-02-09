Cold February nights call for sweaty mosh pits.

Okay — maybe not the most likeable quality of concerts.

But, still, check these headliners out!

Scattered around Denver are music venues just waiting to be animated with guitar solos, high notes and screaming choruses. Or perhaps you're looking for a more mellow atmosphere.

And within this month are options for both:

Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. - JID & Smino @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. - Magic City Hippies @ Ogden Theatre (16+)

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. - Dark Star Orchestra @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. - The 502s @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Highlight: Hailing from Florida, the six members of The 502s consist of a pair of cousins, kindergarten friends and college friends. Why are they called The 502s? Go to the show! Or click the link to find out.

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. - Rubblebucket @ Gothic Theatre (16+)

Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. - Skegss @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. - Noah Kahan @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. - Noah Kahan @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8:30 p.m. - Natalia Jimenez @ Fillmore Auditorium

Monday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. - Tove Lo @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Monday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. - Samia & Tommy Lefroy @ Gothic Theatre (16+)

Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. - Yuridia @ Paramount Theatre

Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. - Sunny Day Real Estate @ Ogden Theatre

Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. - The Roots @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Highlight: Not only are The Roots the official house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but they also have four Grammys to their name.

Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. - BAYSIDE @ Gothic Theatre (16+)

Friday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. - Dustbowl Revival @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. - The Movement @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. - Ingrid Andress @ Bluebird Theater (16+)

Highlight: Ingrid's 2022 album, "Good Person," became one of Billboard’s Top 10 Best Country Albums of the year and set the record as the highest streaming country female debut album of all time upon release.

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. - Yheti @ Ogden Theatre (16+)

Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. - Riley Green @ Mission Ballroom (16+)

Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. - An Evening with Styx @ Paramount Theatre

Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. - American Authors @ Gothic Theatre (16+)