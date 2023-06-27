After more than a year wait, Twister III will reopen Friday, June 30, at Elitch Gardens, the park announced Tuesday in an email to season pass holders.

Formerly known as Twister II, the park's wooden rollercoaster has been "refurbished and reimagined," the park said.

Rebranded as Twister III: Storm Chaser, the ride's 100-foot-long pitch black tunnel now includes "sights, sounds and winds of a real tornado."

Twister III is a 10-story tall structure, with a 90-foot drop. It's also the longest rollercoaster in the park at 4,640 feet. It is taller and longer than the original Mister Twister that opened at Elitch Gardens' previous location in 1964.