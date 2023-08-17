FRIDAY-SATURDAY

It's time for those juicy, wonderful peaches right where they grow. Peach Festival weekend in Palisade and a celebration of the farmers and the peach businesses. Tour the farms and then, in Riverbend Park, all sorts of peachy activities, food and products followed by live music. On Saturday, a pancake breakfast, Just Peachy 5K, Peach Fest Parade, food demos, BBQ throw down and peach eating contests. palisadecoc.com/events/palisadepeachfest Also, a Peach Festival on Saturday with food vendors, antique sale and Palisades in Lafayette, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, lafayettecolorado.com.

FRIDAY

Meet the Colorado Women to Watch, the artists nominated to represent the state for a national exhibition in 2024 at the National Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. Chosen were Kim Dickey, Ana María Hernando, Maia Ruth Lee, Suchitra Mattai and Senga Nengudi. Opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Center for Visual Art, Metropolitan State University of Denver, 965 Santa Fe Drive. Show locally through Oct. 21. tinyurl.com/msfbwun9

SATURDAY

During the day Saturday, see the famed South African artist Daniel Popper at the installation of his 21-foot-tall interactive sculpture "Umi" in Hogan Park at Highlands Creek public art park in Aurora Highlands. "Umi," Japanese for "ocean," is two stories tall and called a "convergence of woman and tree." Visitors can go inside the beautiful sculpture. Artists already in the park include Olivia Steele, Hunter Brown and Lisa Solberg.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Happy, happy days for vinyl fans, Rocky Mountain Record Show. Music memorabilia and ephemera, too. Vendors from around the country. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. On Saturday, early entry $30, general admission $10; free on Sunday. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. tinyurl.com/hr2p7s6h

SATURDAY

Before the team faces San Francisco for an away pre-season game at night, Miles the Mascot and the cheerleaders will be in Denver visiting with Broncos Country for Denver Broncos Carne Asada co-sponsored by Bud Light. Music and free food and beverages for 500 people from noon to 2 p.m. in Westwood Park, 4951 W. Kentucky Ave.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

SATURDAY

It's Western Welcome Weekend on Main Street Littleton. The 94th annual Grand Parade is 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. The 63rd Craft and Home Improvement Fair runs before and after the parade, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Companies with home improvement products and plans are there, along with fine art and crafts from around the state. Concessions and restaurants. Entertainment on the Family Stage. westernwelcomeweek.org

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The acclaimed Golden Fine Arts Festival, has 100 juried artists, many from other states, in the city's historic downtown this weekend. Media categories: ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, and 2D. The festival is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also includes beer and wine gardens, live music and a wide food variety. GoldenFineArtsFestival.org.

SATURDAY

The City of Aurora pays tribute to its diversity with a 10th annual Global Fest of the many cultures in that extensive community. Groups will perform their special music and dance, show their fashions and prepare their food. The day includes a parade of nations, an international marketplace and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 15151 E. Alameda Parkway. tinyurl.com/2fs2etzn

SATURDAY

School's open and Stanley Marketplace has a free weekend celebration, a Back to School Silent Disco. From 2 to 5 p.m., put on the headphones and dance, dance, dance to your own beat. 2501 Dallas St., Aurora, and it's free. stanleymarketplace.com

SATURDAY

Wear your favorite jammies for the early morning Sleep Tight Colorado’s 11th Annual 5K Pajama Jog in City Park. Great exercise and you'll be helping buy sleeping bags for the homeless before winter, $30 online or $40 at the run. Check in 8 a.m., costume contest for men, women and kids 8:30 a.m., run begins at 8:45 a.m. Register: getmeregistered.com/PajamaJog5K.