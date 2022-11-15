Ticketmaster kept Denver's Taylor Swift fans waiting all day for their turn to purchase tickets - then left many of them ticket-less.

Taylor Swift's widely anticipated "Eras" tour opened for "Verified Fan" presale Tuesday morning, allowing those who had been qualified and selected to purchase tickets. Fans signed up almost a week in advance for a chance to access tickets to the Denver show at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Fans experienced a flurry of technical difficulties, ending up in all-day queues, experiencing hours-long paused queues and getting kicked out of the system once they entered.

"There has been a historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale," Ticketmaster tweeted.

Ticketmaster also rescheduled its Capital One Cardholder Presale, which allows fans with Capital One credit cards exclusive access to ticket-purchasing. The new slot will be Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. local venue time "to address the historic demand for tickets.

Mikendra Lynn, a long-time Taylor Swift fan in Boulder, signed up for presale and was unable to get tickets to Swift's "Eras" tour in Denver.

Lynn joined the queue for tickets 15 minutes before the presale began, entering a queue with 20,000 people in front of her, she said, and waited all day before finally getting kicked out of the system.

First, Lynn said, the system froze for hours. Then, she waited even longer in the queue before getting access to seat selection. When she tried to purchase the tickets, the site booted her out. When she tried again, the show was sold out of presale tickets.

"My friends and I love Taylor Swift, so it would be devastating if the site doesn't allow me through again," Lynn said.

Fans ran to Twitter with complaints to the ticket-purchasing service, accusing Ticketmaster of being unprepared.

The chaos even drew politicians and celebrities to Twitter with comments on the presale process. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York called Ticketmaster a "monopoly" that needs to be "reigned in".

The official Netflix Twitter account joined the conversation as well, retweeting a @PopCrave tweet about the world's population at 8 billion people with the caption "and they're all waiting in a ticket queue right now."

Fans who missed out during presale will have another shot at getting tickets when regular ticket sale begins on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Fans with tickets will see Taylor Swift at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 15, 2023. The show will feature musical artists Muna and Gracie Abrams.

The Eras Tour will take fans on "a journey through the musical eras of (Swift's) career (past & present)," Swift said in a tweet. Her career includes 10 original studio albums, beginning in October of 2006 with her self-titled debut album.