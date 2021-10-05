Thousands of people virtually lined up Tuesday morning as tickets for the showings of the Broadway hit "Hamilton" in Denver went on sale.
Tickets sold by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts went on sale at 10 a.m. and as of 12:30 p.m., more than 30,000 people people were in a virtual queue to access the website.
"Hamilton" is set to return to the Mile High City for the first time since 2018 on Feb. 16 and will run through March 27, officials said.
"We are thrilled that patrons are as excited to welcome 'Hamilton' back to Denver as we are," said John Ekeberg, executive director for DCPA Broadway & Cabaret in an email statement to The Denver Gazette. "We can't wait to welcome patrons back to The Buell Theater in February."
Despite thousands of Coloradans and Denverites seeking a ticket to one of the critically acclaimed plays at Denver's Buell Theater, tickets were still available as of 2 p.m., said Heidi Bosk, a spokeswoman for Denver Center for the Performing Arts.
After originally performing in Denver in 2018, "Hamilton" was scheduled to return to Colorado in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed.
Tickets for the show are only available online at hamilton.denvercenter.org. Officials said the website is the only authorized ticket provider and warn against third-party purchases.