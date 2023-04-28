A jam-packed schedule for all types of jams.

May is coming and so are sounds of dance-pop, contemporary country and cloud rap. Cloud rap? Yes, cloud rap.

In the running for most creative band name this month:

Waterparks, half alive, Future Islands, and M83 (this last one requires research).

Concerts allow for all ages unless otherwise noted. Click on artist names to buy tickets.

THE LINEUP:

- Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton, Charly Bliss @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m.

- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Angel Olsen @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

- Skinny Puppy @ Fillmore Auditorium, Wednesday, May 3 at 8 p.m.

- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Angel Olsen @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

- Walker Hayes, Chris Lane, Nicolle Galyon @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m.

- M83, Jeremiah Chiu @ Mission Ballroom, Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m. (16+)

Highlight: French electronic music group M83 just dropped their 9th studio album Fantasy in March, featuring 13 tracks.

- Waterparks, HUNNY, Daisy Grenade @ Ogden Theatre, Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. (16+)

- Ben Rector @ Paramount Theatre, Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

- Ian Munsick, Ned LeDoux @ Mission Ballroom, Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Lil Wayne @ Fillmore Auditorium, Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m.

- Hayley Kiyoko: The Panorama Tour @ Summit, Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m.

- Bryson Tiller @ Fillmore Auditorium, Monday, May 8 at 8 p.m.

- Shane Smith & The Saints @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m.

- Death Grips @ Mission Ballroom, Tuesday, May 9 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Pixies with POND @ Mission Ballroom, Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. (16+)

- half alive @ Summit, Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Highlight: Half alive is a band from Long Beach, California and have been on the rise since their popular synth-electronic hit "still feel" was released.

- Billy Strings @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

- They Might Be Giants @ Ogden Theatre, Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Billy Strings @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

- Chris Lake, Westend, HoneyLuv @ Mission Ballroom, Friday, May 12 at 8:30 p.m. (16+)

- Habstrakt @ Ogden Theatre, Friday, May 12 at 9 p.m. (16+)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

- Gary Clark Jr. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

- Billy Strings @ Mission Ballroom, Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- The National Parks, Andrea von Kampen @ Bluebird Theater, Saturday, May 13 at 9 p.m. (16+)

- John Summit @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Sunday, May 14 at 5 p.m.

- Caroline Polachek with Alex G, Indigo De Souza @ Mission Ballroom, Sunday, May 14 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Dermot Kennedy @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Monday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.

- The Backseat Lovers @ Mission Ballroom, Monday, May 15 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Dermot Kennedy @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tuesday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.

- Mr. Bungle, Melvins @ Mission Ballroom, Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Future Islands, Deeper @ Mission Ballroom, Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m.(16+)

- Kali Uchis @ Fillmore Auditorium, Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Highlight: Kali Uchis' third studio album Red Moon in Venus was released in March and is her first album to be in the Top 10 on Billboard 200 with a rank of #4.

- MUNA, Nova Twins @ Mission Ballroom, Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- First Aid Kit @ Fillmore Auditorium, Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m.

- Placebo @ Fillmore Auditorium, Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m.

- Ella Mai, thuy @ Ogden Theatre, Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- The Interrupters, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Hepcat @ Fillmore Auditorium, Sunday, May 21 at 7 p.m.

- Shania Twain @ Ball Arena, Sunday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

- All Time Low @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m.

- Lovejoy: Across the Pond Tour @ Ogden Theatre, Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Stryper @ Oriental Theater, Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m.

- Two Friends @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m.

Highlight: The pop duo Two Friends originally got their spark in the world through their remixes of hits like "Mr. Brightside" and "I Miss You."

- NGHTMRE, Kill the Noise, YOOKiE, FrostTop @ Mission Ballroom, Friday, May 26 at 9 p.m. (16+)

- Old Dominion @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m.

- NGHTMRE, Virtual Riot, Eliminate, OddKidOut @ Mission Ballroom, Saturday, May 27 at 9 p.m. (16+)

- Old Dominion @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Sunday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.

- $NOT @ Fillmore Auditorium, Monday, May 29 at 8 p.m.

- Melanie Martinez @ Fillmore Auditorium, Tuesday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m.

- Lord Huron @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m.