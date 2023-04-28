A jam-packed schedule for all types of jams.

May is coming and so are sounds of dance-pop, contemporary country and cloud rap. Cloud rap? Yes, cloud rap.

In the running for most creative band name this month:

Waterparks, half alive, Future Islands, and M83 (this last one requires research).

Out of these bands coming to Denver in May, which one has the most creative name?

Concerts allow for all ages unless otherwise noted. Click on artist names to buy tickets.

THE LINEUP:

- Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton, Charly Bliss @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m.

- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Angel Olsen @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

- Skinny Puppy @ Fillmore Auditorium, Wednesday, May 3 at 8 p.m.

- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Angel Olsen @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

- Walker Hayes, Chris Lane, Nicolle Galyon @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m.

- M83, Jeremiah Chiu @ Mission Ballroom, Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m. (16+)

Highlight: French electronic music group M83 just dropped their 9th studio album Fantasy in March, featuring 13 tracks. 

- Waterparks, HUNNY, Daisy Grenade @ Ogden Theatre, Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. (16+)

- Ben Rector @ Paramount Theatre, Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

- Ian Munsick, Ned LeDoux @ Mission Ballroom, Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Lil Wayne @ Fillmore Auditorium, Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m.

- Hayley Kiyoko: The Panorama Tour @ Summit, Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m.

- Bryson Tiller @ Fillmore Auditorium, Monday, May 8 at 8 p.m.

- Shane Smith & The Saints @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m.

- Death Grips @ Mission Ballroom, Tuesday, May 9 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Pixies with POND @ Mission Ballroom, Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. (16+)

- half alive @ Summit, Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Highlight: Half alive is a band from Long Beach, California and have been on the rise since their popular synth-electronic hit "still feel" was released.

- Billy Strings @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

- They Might Be Giants @ Ogden Theatre, Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Billy Strings @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

- Chris Lake, Westend, HoneyLuv @ Mission Ballroom, Friday, May 12 at 8:30 p.m. (16+)

- Habstrakt @ Ogden Theatre, Friday, May 12 at 9 p.m. (16+)

- Gary Clark Jr. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

- Billy Strings @ Mission Ballroom, Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- The National Parks, Andrea von Kampen @ Bluebird Theater, Saturday, May 13 at 9 p.m. (16+)

- John Summit @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Sunday, May 14 at 5 p.m.

- Caroline Polachek with Alex G, Indigo De Souza @ Mission Ballroom, Sunday, May 14 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Dermot Kennedy @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Monday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.

- The Backseat Lovers @ Mission Ballroom, Monday, May 15 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Dermot Kennedy @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tuesday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.

- Mr. Bungle, Melvins @ Mission Ballroom, Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Future Islands, Deeper @ Mission Ballroom, Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m.(16+)

- Kali Uchis @ Fillmore Auditorium, Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Highlight: Kali Uchis' third studio album Red Moon in Venus was released in March and is her first album to be in the Top 10 on Billboard 200 with a rank of #4.

- MUNA, Nova Twins @ Mission Ballroom, Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- First Aid Kit @ Fillmore Auditorium, Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m.

- Placebo @ Fillmore Auditorium, Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m.

- Ella Mai, thuy @ Ogden Theatre, Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- The Interrupters, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Hepcat @ Fillmore Auditorium, Sunday, May 21 at 7 p.m.

- Shania Twain @ Ball Arena, Sunday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

- All Time Low @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m.

- Lovejoy: Across the Pond Tour @ Ogden Theatre, Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. (16+)

- Stryper @ Oriental Theater, Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m.

- Two Friends @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m.

Highlight: The pop duo Two Friends originally got their spark in the world through their remixes of hits like "Mr. Brightside" and "I Miss You."

- NGHTMRE, Kill the Noise, YOOKiE, FrostTop @ Mission Ballroom, Friday, May 26 at 9 p.m. (16+)

- Old Dominion @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m.

- NGHTMRE, Virtual Riot, Eliminate, OddKidOut @ Mission Ballroom, Saturday, May 27 at 9 p.m. (16+)

- Old Dominion @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Sunday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.

- $NOT @ Fillmore Auditorium, Monday, May 29 at 8 p.m.

- Melanie Martinez @ Fillmore Auditorium, Tuesday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m.

- Lord Huron @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m.