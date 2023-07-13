Opened in 1898 as part of the nationwide Chautauqua movement established by Texas schoolteachers to create extra summertime education opportunities for their ranks, Boulder's Chautauqua Park and its spacious auditorium have since welcomed hikers, picnickers and concert-goers for a century-and-a-quarter.

To open Sunday's Colorado Music Festival concert in the auditorium, the hall's 125th anniversary will be celebrated with an unusual pair of premieres by two generations of local composers.

“That was Peter's idea,” said the senior composer, Carter Pann, 51, referring to festival music director Peter Oundjian, who will conduct the concert. Pann serves as head of the composition department at the University of Colorado's College of Music.

The junior composer is Jordan Holloway, one of Pann's students and, like his teacher, a longtime acquaintance of one of the College of Music's staunchest supporters, Ralph “Chris” Christofferson.

“I've known Chris for six or seven years,” Pann said. “He's been a benefactor of the CU orchestra. He talked about Chautauqua's 125th and wanted to get involved.”

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

At a banquet two years ago, an official of the music festival agreed to an arrangement with Pann, and Holloway was named as the second contributor. No one realized that the young composing student's family had known Chris and Barbara Christofferson since Jordan was a boy. Such is the tight world of the CU family.

Holloway's 8-minute work is titled “Flatirons Escapades,” while Pann's 20-minute opus bears a more evocative name: “Dreams I must not speak.”

Pann intentionally gave his piece this curious title.

“Something has to bring you in,” he insisted. It's built in three movements with equally strange titles – “Collage of Strange Faces,” for example. “It's a kaleidoscope of dreams,” Pann said. “I tried to paint my dreams with music.”