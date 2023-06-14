The demise of a small theater company in Aurora has both roiled and galvanized the local theater community around some of the biggest and most emotionally charged issues facing the national arts community today.

PopUp Theater’s recent production of “Corpus Christi” disintegrated into charges of unpaid wages, verbal abuse and an unsafe work environment that landed one performer at an urgent care center, among other injuries.

In the era since George Floyd and the #MeToo movement, the focus has been squarely on eliminating harmful systemic practices in the larger performance community. The entire performing arts industry – and the world at large – have been challenged to do better. So the last place one might expect this kind of controversy is a local theater company that was founded in 2015 to explore race and sexuality, while creating performance opportunities for queer and other marginalized performers.

Last week, a fully unified “Corpus Christi” crew posted a public letter on social media demanding to be paid a combined $8,500 in promised wages for the production, which closed April 15 at the People’s Building in Aurora. Facilities coordinator Aaron Vega further confirmed that the city of Aurora has not yet received its contracted fee equaling 20% of the box office, which represents about another $1,500.

The social post, signed by all 13 actors and the stage manager, set a deadline of June 13 to be paid. With that deadline now passed, the group is taking the extraordinary step of turning its anger into an unprecedented public event.

Cast members Emma Rebecca Maxfield and Maya Ferrario have announced “Into the Fire,” which Ferrario describes as “an evening of solidarity, art, storytelling and community” to be held Aug. 14 at the Bug Theatre.

“This will be a night celebrating local voices and uplifting problems that are systemic within the greater Denver arts community,” Ferrario said. The goal is to raise $8,500 to pay the actors what PopUp so has far not and call attention to enduring issues in theaters.

PopUp Artistic Director Christopher Huelshorst confirmed to the Denver Gazette that all those monies are still owed, and that he fully intends to pay them “as soon as possible.” But he also said that PopUp no longer exists as a company, largely because of the community’s angry response to the cast’s public letter, which he said has included threats against him and his family.

“It's collapsed,” Huelshorst said. “It's folded." But, he added, "I will be refunding our season-ticket holders. And I will find a way to personally pay these actors back.” But he could not say when.

“Corpus Christi,” a celebrated 1997 play by Terrance McNally that tells the story of modern-day gay Jesus, sold only 230 tickets for its nine performances, generating only about $5,000 in revenue. Huelshorst’s published audition notice had promised that all participating actors would be paid $675 each – plus a split of any audience donations collected at performances. To date, each performer has been paid $200.

To Ferrario, that remaining $475 represents more than mere currency.

“It means a basic level of human decency,” she said. “It means doing what you said you would do. To not get paid – that feels like a level of visceral disrespect that is hard for me to even put into words.”

On May 31, Huelshorst sent an email to his company that he shared with the Denver Gazette. In it, he promised to make good on this debt "as quickly as possible,” but that low ticket sales meant that final payment would be delayed.

Maxfield said timely payment for work completed on a job two months ago should never have been dependent on ticket sales, which are not the responsibility of the performers. Huelshorst told the Denver Gazette he simply doesn't have the money because the show lost many thousands of dollars.

Karen Erdman of the city of Aurora confirmed in an email that PopUp recently received a significant grant from the Northwest Aurora Arts Grant to help subsidize the company’s entire, three-play season, including “Corpus Christi."

“I can confirm that a check in the amount of $12,500 was handed to Christopher Huelshorst on or about Dec. 1, 2022,” she wrote.

Huelshorst said that with PopUp now out of business, he has no means of generating income.

"I am not in a place at this point to say anything for certain because now I can’t fundraise, and I can’t sell season tickets,” he said. “The majority of our business is built on Facebook, and now that water is contaminated. They have completely disabled me.”

Huelshorst said he wishes his company had given him more time to resolve the problem together, but that their announced deadline was a non-starter.

“I get more of a grace period from a utility company,” he said.

To which Maxfield counters, “We feel like we've been screaming into a void for months.”

Greatly compounding the rift are the cast’s additional allegations of verbally abusive behavior and unsafe working conditions. Maxfield and Ferraro provided the Denver Gazette with testimonials, text messages and screen grabs that Maxfield said describe incidents of “bullying, public belittling and temper tantrums.”

Ferrario, who was put in charge of actor safety, said the cast was at times kept late without their consent, and that as the show raced toward opening, Huelshorst limited essential time needed for daily violence and intimacy rehearsals at the expense of actor safety.

“Christopher brought me on to take the ‘safety-first’ role, and then he was never happy when I enforced it,” Ferrario said, because that meant taking time away from rehearsal. In one group text she shared with the Denver Gazette, Huelshorst told his company: "If anyone attempts to undermine my direction, set timers on me, or interferes ... there will be (consequences)."

There was great upset over the use of wooden pallets Huelshorst brought in to be used as a stage floor that Ferrario says were never properly treated. Nevertheless, Maxfield said, Huelshorst initially insisted the actors perform fully barefoot, which led to injuries.

Actor Johnathan Underwood, who played the Jesus figure, went to an urgent care on March 27 to have a large splinter removed that had lodged in his hand, broke off and became infected. He was more seriously injured during an April 2 performance when he said his foot ripped open on a screw but he continued his performance, leaving small blood splotches when he walked.

Underwood provided the Denver Gazette with the medical assessment from his visit to Boulder Medical Center, as well as a photo showing an open wound on his foot.

Huelshorst would not comment specifically on the injuries, except to say that "he went to urgent care ... for a sliver in his hand."

At first, Underwood says he found Huelshorst to be “passionate and charming.” Now, he believes Huelshorst’s behavior caused both financial and emotional damage.

“I should have demanded a contract. I should have warned my fellow actors,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “I want to help in any way possible to ensure that I nor any other actors have to go through this again.”

Huelshorst acknowledged that "there were issues throughout rehearsal," but found the cast's complaint that he created an increasingly toxic work environment to be ironic, saying instead, “These were attitudes run amok.”

Huelshorst relaunched PopUp as an Aurora theater company in February with “Cock,” a provocative title that meaningfully addresses the rigid dichotomy between gay and straight. His now-canceled next production of “tick … tick … BOOM” was supposed to open on Aug. 14. Now, Vega confirmed that PopUp is no longer welcome at the People’s Building. At the same time, Vega sees nothing but collective heartbreak over this whole story.

“I don’t think the cast should be demonized for fighting for what they deserve,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s right to demonize Christopher, either. It is incredibly difficult to produce theater anywhere right now. Audiences have not come back to live theater since the pandemic the way they have come back to concerts and other art forms. I think Christopher just faced a lot of hurdles that he wasn’t able to jump. Producing a 13-person play as your second show is a really tricky undertaking.

“I think the lessons here are: We need to be transparent, we need to be kind to each other, and we need to be empathetic. Also: Don’t go into a project unless you have a way to pay for it.”

Betty Hart, president of the Colorado Theatre Guild, an advocacy group that supports live theater across the state, said the first word the story brings to her mind is sadness.

“I don’t know all of the details, but I do know that we all need to care about what is happening here in Colorado theaters,” she said. “We need to care about livable wages and the ability of artists to both create and make money. They need to be able to pay their bills.”

Ferrario said she fully bought into Huelshorst’s vision for a new theater company in Denver because, “He told me he wanted to change the face of theater for the better.

“It turns out we are changing the face of theater – but it’s in spite of him, not with him – and we are very proud to be doing that.”

Huelshorst, in turn, said, “I think this whole thing is a kind of perfect example of cancel culture."