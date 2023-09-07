When it comes to Shakespeare, the Colorado-to-Utah pipeline is real.

On Wednesday, Creede Repertory Theatre Producing Artistic Director John DiAntonio was named the new artistic director of the Utah Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City. That makes three straight Utah Shakes artistic leaders with direct connections to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Specifically: They have all performed in seasonal stagings of the DCPA Theatre Company’s “A Christmas Carol.”

In 2011, Utah Shakes named David Ivers and Brian Vaughn co-artistic directors. Ivers resigned in 2017 to run the Arizona Theatre Company, leaving Vaughn in charge solo. Vaughn abruptly left that position — and the title role in “Sweeney Todd" — just a month before the 2022 summer season was to begin. Now, 15 months later, DiAntonio has been named his permanent successor.

“John has a wonderful balance of vision for Utah Shakespeare Festival, accompanied by proven administrative skills and artistic leadership,” said Bryan Watabe, co-chair of the search committee. “I believe the festival will thrive with him as our artistic director.”

DiAntonio and his wife, Caitlin Wise, graduated from the Denver Center’s former National Theatre Conservatory master’s degree program in the Class of 2011. Both performed in multiple DCPA Theatre Company productions, including “Othello” and “A Christmas Carol.”

Ivers, now the artistic director of South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, Calif., performed in 28 DCPA Theatre Company productions between 2000-2010, and he directed “The Merry Wives of Windsor” in 2008. Vaughn played Bob Cratchit in several seasons of the DCPA Theatre Company’s “A Christmas Carol” and is actually in Denver right now performing in the national touring production of “Beetlejuice” through Sept. 17 at the Buell Theatre. (He’s playing Maxie Deal.)

Longtime Creede Rep actor Kate Berry, who was the company’s associate artistic director from 2018-22, has been named interim artistic director, and she has confirmed her intention to apply for the position. In the meantime, she will be partnering on the transition with Managing Director Morgan Manfredi.

The Creede Repertory Theatre is a 57-year-old summer company nestled in the San Juan Mountains about 250 miles southwest of Denver. DiAntonio was named producing artistic director at the absolute worst moment in history – 2019. He navigated the company through the cancellation of the 2020 season, producing a 2021 season entirely outdoors and this summer’s return to performing indoors in the company’s two theaters along Creede’s Main Street.

DiAntonio told the Denver Gazette last month he considers the company’s 2023 return to pre-pandemic attendance numbers to be one of his proudest accomplishments. The company, which will continue to perform through Sept. 16, is projected to come in at about 18,000 for six plays.

“The theater has never been stronger, thanks to the loyalty of our community,” DiAntonio said.

“John has solidified Creede Repertory Theatre as a regional powerhouse with his visionary leadership and passion for the craft,” said CRT Board President Bob Johns. “He will leave a legacy and a lasting impact on the direction of Creede Repertory Theatre going forward.”

DiAntonio – an actor, director and playwright – joined Creede Rep’s acting company in 2011 and was considered instrumental in the creation of the company’s “Headwaters” new-play festival in 2012. He was named executive director in 2017. Creede Rep has produced his children’s plays, “Harry the Great” and “Kind of Red.”

DiAntonio and Wise are the parents of three children. As I wrote in a profile last month, DiAntonio is often mistaken around Creede for a young George Bailey (and the man who played him on film.)

“There are no words to adequately express what Creede Repertory Theatre and the town of Creede mean to Caitlin and me,” DiAntonio said. “CRT welcomed us with open arms from the beginning, and this place will forever be a part of my heart and soul.”

DiAntonio has not yet let his fancy new job get to his head. Tonight, he will be in nearby Alamosa performing in “Dear Jack, Dear Louise.” The company is touring the two-actor play there all week, and the outgoing artistic director doubles as the understudy to a cast member who is ill. Goes with the job. But at least he will be playing opposite his wife.