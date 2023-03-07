If May 21 is a hot day, there could be several blisters in the Levitt Pavilion sun.

The iconic Wisconsin indie-rock band Violent Femmes will mark its 40th year by playing its entire self-titled debut album from cover to cover in 11 cities, including May 21 at Denver's Levitt Pavilion.

Those of us who grew up debating what the song “Blister in the Sun” is really about are about to geek out and freak out on "Add it Up," "Gone Daddy Gone," "Kiss Off," and oh, so much xylophone.

The Violent Femmes broke out in 1983 with “Gone Daddy Gone,” which has to rank as one of the most infectious debut singles of all time. The touring lineup will reunite founding members Brian Ritchie and lead singer Gordon Gano, who moved to Denver around 2013. He appeared at that year’s Underground Music Showcase (The UMS) playing violin in support of a local, all-female Violent Femmes tribute band called The Dirty Femmes.

Now, about that song: Most of us have gone decades believing “Blister in the Sun,” with its hushed talk of big hands and stained sheets, is about hormone-fueled boys who are, shall we say … flying solo. After all, Gano wrote most of the songs on that album when he was still in high school.

But just a few months ago, Gano put all that talk to rest, explaining that he wrote the song with a female singer in mind, and that it’s actually about drug abuse.

Levitt Pavilion Denver is a nonprofit that primarily exists to offer all-ages, free concerts that take place on open lawn-seating in a natural bowl around at the base of Ruby Hill Park. Its 6th annual free season begins May 6 with the legendary fusion band Fishbone, and will include an evening with the Central City Opera.

But Levitt also partners with local promoters Live Nation and AEG, who host admission-based events at Levitt on nights when free concerts are not scheduled. The ticketed lineup will include the Violent Femmes as well as dates featuring Garbage with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Cake and Yellowcard. Concerts will continue through the end of September.

Deputy Director Andy Thomas said today’s initial announcement is a continuation of Levitt’s commitment “to discovery and diversity while showcasing a world-class line-up of international, national and local artists. We believe that music has the power to unite us all.”

Levitt installed a new, top-of-the-line Meyer Panther sound system last year. For information on tickets, parking, venue information, VIP upgrades (early entry, best-in-house seating and more), go to levittdenver.org.