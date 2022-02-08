Gov. Jared Polis announced that Dave Matthews, the Avett Brothers, Denver's Nathaniel Rateliff and other musicians will come together for a virtual concert later this month that will benefit the victims of the Marshall fire.
The concert is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 and will be streamed online. It will be available for unlimited streaming for up to a month. Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesday at marshallfirebenefit.veeps.com.
"Music itself can be healing, and the funds raised by this event will go a long way toward helping Coloradans impacted by the Marshall Fire to rebuild their lives and communities," Polis said in a statement.
The benefit concert is being hosted by AEG Presents. The artists include:
- Lake Street Dive
- Sarah Jarosz
- Ryan Tedder
- Michael Franti
- Trey Anastasio
- Jim James of My Morning Jacket
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- Yonder Mountain String Band
- Amos Lee
- Brittany Howard
- Lyle Lovett
- Steve Miller
- The Motet
- The String Cheese Incident
- Rob Drabkin
- Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser
- Leftover Salmon
- Raquel Garcia
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Community Foundation Boulder County had raised over $27 million for victims and recovery efforts. Tatiana Hernandez, the foundation's CEO, said it had distributed $7 million to families whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed.
"While our vision to rebuild (remains) steadfast, there are many steps we need to take together," she said. "We're grateful for the tens of thousands of donors to our fund, and Governor Polis' team and AEG for putting together an event that reminds us that Boulder County still needs your help to ease the burden that so many people are feeling right now."
The Marshall fire ignited on Dec. 30 and quickly became the state's most destructive fire as nearly 1,100 homes were destroyed in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County.