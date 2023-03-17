Longmont data scientist Stephen Webb kept the "Jeopardy!" streak going Thursday with his seventh win, and a berth into the Tournament of Champions.

With $184,881, Webb currently ranks #65 on the unofficial list of all-time winners of “America’s favorite quiz show.”

“I’m pretty pleased with making the Tournament of Champions,” Webb said via email. “With 7 wins, I'm sitting as the third seed for the ToC (Tournament of Champions), which is so far beyond what I expected from this whole thing.”

Webb’s wife encouraged him to take the online test and enter in May of 2020. He taped all the shows in December, so knows full well the outcome — but of course can’t say.

“I’ll give credit to my family and friends, they haven’t asked” for any plot spoilers, he said previously.

His last four games have been anything but smooth sailing. He didn’t get a “Double Jeopardy” in any of them (where a player can double their prize money with the correct answer), and he’s missed the “Final Jeopardy” question twice in a row — but still had enough of a lead to hold on.

Webb, of course, swept the “Scientific Laws and Theorems” category Thursday. But he seems to struggle on popular culture — missing the correct “Final Jeopardy” answer “Raiders of the Lost Ark” Thursday.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

He’s trying to catch up before the 2023 Tournament of Champions – if there is one.

TVinsider posted an article Feb. 21 wondering if the required 21 winners would be produced from the show’s 39th season: “If the show continues with the same format as the 2022 tournament, it will require 21 contestants to fill out the brackets. However, as pointed out on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum, we’re halfway through Season 39, and so far, only six contestants have qualified for spots in the TOC. Not only that, but as of now, all the eligible players are men.”

Webb and his wife are studying up just in case.

“Once things settle down, and my wife and I can take a minute for ourselves, we'll be breaking down what I did right and wrong in the games based on my box scores, filling in gaps in knowledge (we're already in the middle of watching every Harry Potter movie in the series, which I've never read or seen), and preparing for the big one!” Webb said.

Even though Webb’s win streak started mid-February, the show aired High School Reunion shows for three weeks. The shows featuring Webb resumed March 10.

Webb is the second contestant from Longmont to have success on the show, which airs at 6 p.m. Friday on KDVR-TV (FOX).