With Juneteenth quickly approaching, a variety of celebratory events will make their way to the Denver metro area this weekend.
The federal government and Colorado have recently recognized Juneteenth as a holiday.
Denver City Council recognized Juneteenth as a commemorative holiday last year and is expected to vote to make it an official city holiday on Monday.
Denver’s Juneteenth Music Festival will return to Five Points this year, kicking off with the Juneteenth Parade from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. The parade will march down 26th Street from Williams Street to Welton Street. Then the music festival begins at noon and will run through 8 p.m. Saturday and then again from 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Welton St.
Black Pride, which aims to celebrate the Black LGBTQ community, is also returning with a variety of Juneteenth celebrations. The Strange Fruit of Black Excellence Gala: Celebrating the Harlem Renaissance will return for its second year, taking place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday at The Loft Temple Denver. Tickets are $25 and available on Black Pride’s website.
Black Pride will also host an all-Black cast of Colorado drag entertainers in addition to special guests from RuPaul’s Drag Race, including Season 11 winner and Denver-native Yvie Oddly and Season 14’s Angeria Paris VanMichaels. Tickets are $20 at the door, and the event is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Xbar.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance and The Colorado Black Caucus also plan to celebrate Juneteenth with poetry and music performances. Javon Jackson will perform with Nikki Giovanni at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the CPRD Theatre and then Giovanni will deliver a poetry keynote at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the CPRD. Tickets are available on the CPRD’s website.