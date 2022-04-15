At the beginning of the House Judiciary Committee's hearing Tuesday, Speaker Alec Garnett lamented the "amazing amount" of attention paid to an issue that wasn't even in the bill he was presenting: simple possession of fentanyl.
"It's appropriate to have that discussion," he told lawmakers and a packed audience that included law enforcement, district attorneys, public health experts, harm reduction advocates and the families of those who've overdosed on fentanyl. "But I don't want us to leave out the importance of the underlying bill and the importance of the legislature moving forward on something this year to make sure we have the tools to save lives."
Over the ensuing 13 hours, the public testimony about the legislature's attempt to address the spiraling overdose crisis in Colorado touched on little else. Law enforcement and some families called on lawmakers to lower the felony threshold for possession of fentanyl - currently set at 4 grams - to any amount. In turn, medical providers and addiction experts urged the committee to leave the issue alone and to reconsider other criminal penalties in the bill. They advocated, as they had before the bill was even released, that legislators adopt a health-centric approach.
When the committee voted 24 hours after Tuesday's hearing began to send the bill to the House Appropriations Committee, the bill had been amended most notably to set the felony threshold for possession at 1 gram. The harm reduction components of the bill - more money for Naloxone; a statewide education campaign; a new fund for fentanyl test strips; some changes to how corrections facilities handle inmates with opioid-use disorders - were left alone entirely.
It's those provisions, national and local experts have told the Gazette, that have the most potential to save lives. But the way the conversation and debate around the bill - and fentanyl in general - is unsurprising: framed first as a criminal justice issue, with the public health provisions relegated as secondary. But that framing is backward, they argued, particularly because there's no evidence to suggest that incarceration will help slow the climbing death toll that fentanyl is driving in Colorado and the rest of the United States.
The criminal justice approach "becomes the baseline, the default, and people are arguing against that," said Corey Davis, a deputy director with the Network for Public Health Law, "instead of the default being, 'We're going to follow the evidence, and we're going to do these things that the evidence shows is likely to work.'"