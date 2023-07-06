Aurora police are investigating a fatal shooting of a teen overnight in northeast Aurora.

According to APD, an unidentified teenage boy was found in the 19400 block of E. 59th Place with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries just before midnight on July 5.

#APDAlert: A man was located in the 19400blk of E. 59th Pl with a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries just before midnight. One person has been detained to determine their involvement. Witnesses are asked to either call police or submit… pic.twitter.com/XMKirgPT0e — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 6, 2023

The boy was pronounced dead due to the injuries the following morning, police said.

A second teen connected with the incident was also transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. It wasn't clear if the second teen was found in the same location. Their condition was not immediately known.

A person of interest was detained following the incident and police are working to determine their involvement in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. Aurora police will release additional information as it becomes available.

APD is seeking more information regarding this case. Witnesses are encouraged to contact Aurora police at 303-739-6000 or via e-mail: [email protected] or submit tips to Denver Metro Area Crimestoppers.