A 15-year-old girl died Wednesday after a car hit her and another teen in a crosswalk in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department said the incident happened at 8:30 p.m. at East Colfax Avenue and Moline Street when the driver of a Jeep Wrangler hit two teens who were crossing against traffic.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she died. A boy, 15, has serious injuries and police expect him to survive.

Police said the driver of the Jeep had the right-of-way and was not speeding or intoxicated.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

More than 80 people died from traffic fatalities in Denver last year.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The crash occurred at the same intersection where a week ago a car plowed into a bus stop shelter, pinning two people.