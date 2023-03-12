The Aurora Police Department was investigating a shooting that left three men injured, according to a tweet from the department's twitter.

Aurora police responded to a call around 4:50 p.m. about a shooting in the 14000 block of East Montview Boulevard Sunday evening, officials said.

Three men were shot and transported to a local hospital. Officials said one man had life-threatening injuries while the other two had serious injuries.

Police said the shooting may have been caused by a dispute over a possibly stolen vehicle.

The two suspects were described as teens dressed in all black who fled the scene going north from the scene.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.