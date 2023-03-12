The Aurora Police Department was investigating a shooting that left three men injured, according to a tweet from the department's twitter.
Aurora police responded to a call around 4:50 p.m. about a shooting in the 14000 block of East Montview Boulevard Sunday evening, officials said.
#APDAlert: Officers & Investigators are on scene of a separate shooting, 14000blk of E. Montview Blvd. Call came in about 4:50p. Three males have been shot, all are believed to be adults. Two were transported w/ serious injuries, the other with life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/evs9U6SRsp— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 12, 2023
Three men were shot and transported to a local hospital. Officials said one man had life-threatening injuries while the other two had serious injuries.
Police said the shooting may have been caused by a dispute over a possibly stolen vehicle.
The two suspects were described as teens dressed in all black who fled the scene going north from the scene.
Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.