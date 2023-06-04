AURORA, Colo. — Five people are hurt and dozens are without homes after a two-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in Aurora Saturday evening.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing children and adults jumping from third floor windows to escape the flames.

"Either chance breaking a bone or two or losing your life, it’s an option you got to gamble with," said Shaleem Wilson, who tossed his dog Apollo to safety and then climbed out the window himself to escape the fire.

Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted at 5:45 p.m. that they were working a structure fire at a large multi-family residential complex on East Exposition Avenue, called the Park Place at Expo Apartments. That's located just east of Havana Street and south of East Alameda Avenue.

The fire department said crews contained the fire to a few apartments and the shared hallways.

